Breaking News

Streatham attack: Police respond to 'terror-related' attack in south London

Streatham attack: Police respond to 'terror-related' incident. Picture: LBC

A man has been shot by armed police after two people were stabbed in a terror attack in south London.

Armed police were seen pushing people back from the scene following reports of the shooting on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon.

A witness told LBC News he heard "six loud bangs like gunshots." Pictures from the scene show what appears to be a seriously injured man on the floor surrounded by armed police. The victim was seen being treated by doctors wearing body armour.

Serious incident on Streatham High Road. Police treating someone with a serious injury.@LBCNews @LBC pic.twitter.com/bgrZnpQpmP — EJ Ward (@EJWardNews) February 2, 2020

Several firearms units were in attendance wearing balaclavas, as well as a police helicopter.

Lambeth MPS confirmed officers "are dealing with an incident in Streatham" and will continue to update the public when they receive more information.

Armed police on Streatham High Road after a man was seriously injured.@LBCNews @LBC pic.twitter.com/d7Ual5gSoB — EJ Ward (@EJWardNews) February 2, 2020

Police are advising people to avoid the area "while the emergency services deal with the incident."Several roads in the area have been closed, according to the Jambuster website.

The A23 - Streatham High Road - has been closed in all directions between Pinfold Road and Pendennis Road.