Breaking News

Streatham attack: Police respond to 'terror-related' attack in south London

2 February 2020, 15:29 | Updated: 2 February 2020, 16:45

Streatham attack: Police respond to 'terror-related' incident
Streatham attack: Police respond to 'terror-related' incident. Picture: LBC

A man has been shot by armed police after two people were stabbed in a terror attack in south London.

Armed police were seen pushing people back from the scene following reports of the shooting on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon.

A witness told LBC News he heard "six loud bangs like gunshots." Pictures from the scene show what appears to be a seriously injured man on the floor surrounded by armed police. The victim was seen being treated by doctors wearing body armour.

Several firearms units were in attendance wearing balaclavas, as well as a police helicopter.

Lambeth MPS confirmed officers "are dealing with an incident in Streatham" and will continue to update the public when they receive more information.

Police are advising people to avoid the area "while the emergency services deal with the incident."Several roads in the area have been closed, according to the Jambuster website.

The A23 - Streatham High Road - has been closed in all directions between Pinfold Road and Pendennis Road.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Armed police were called to Streatham High Road

Live: Man shot dead, two stabbed in London terror incident

Streatham terror attack: Suspect 'had silver canisters on his chest' before he was shot

Streatham terror attack: Two stabbed and man shot dead in London

Tanzania church service stampede kills at least 20 including children

People afraid to call out segregation in schools, Ofsted chief warns

The News Explained

Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes
People in China protect themselves from the coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the deadly Chinese superbug