Streatham MP: "The people of Streatham are extremely resilient"

2 February 2020, 17:40 | Updated: 2 February 2020, 18:38

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the MP for Streatham, encouraged her constituents to not be afraid.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy said: "It's obviously a completely terrible thing to happen in our area but the people of Streatham are resilient and they shouldn't be afraid.

"The police do have the situation under control.

"Obviously, we shouldn't make it an issue to divide us because that's what terrorism is. If we are afraid and if we are divided, then the terrorists ultimately win."

She said that it is "very intrusive" but encouraged constituents to not be afraid.

The MP for Streatham also told Ian Payne that Lambeth would be providing help to anyone traumatised by the event.

