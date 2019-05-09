Police Manhunt For "Vicious Thief" Who Broke An 87-Year-Old's Arm During Robbery

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the attack. Picture: Met Police

Police have launched a manhunt after a "vicious thief" who broke the arm of an 87-year-old woman during a "brutal robbery"

The pensioner's arm was broken during the brutal attack. Picture: Met Police

“This was a horrible and cynical attack on a vulnerable and defenceless woman," the officer leading the investigation said.

Detectives revealed the pensioner was attacked as she approached her home on 16 March at around 11:30 in Pendennis Road in Streatham.

The victim told police she then felt a ‘mighty blow’ from behind when that knocked her off her feet and onto the ground.

Unable to stand due to pain in her arm the victim saw her attacker flee.

He was described as slim, dressed in black trousers and wore a black jacket with the hood up.

Police and ambulances were scrambled to the scene and the pensioner was rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed her arm was broken.

Shortly after the theft, a number of transactions were made using her stolen cards at shops in Streatham High Road.

The officer leading the investigation said: “The victim is now too scared to walk around on her own and was left unable to sleep in her bed due to the pain of her injuries.

Robbery Squad officer Detective Constable Caroline Benjamin said: “She prides herself on being a person who looks after other people, but she now has to rely on others to bring her meals and help her with her affairs.

“No one should ever be left feeling frightened to walk out in their own community. I am sure bringing the person responsible to justice will help allay her trauma.

“This deplorable thug needs to be brought to justice as soon as possible and I am appealing to the public to help.

Police have asked anyone with information about the identity of the man to call 101.