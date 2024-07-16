Strictly Come Dancing confirms celebrities will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.
Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

By Lauren Lewis

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

The BBC show will also introduce two dedicated welfare producers as they seek to toughen up safeguarding measures.

It comes after Strictly executives announced professional dancers Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice will not return for the show's next season after the pair were accused of misconduct.

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was due to appear on the upcoming series until being contacted by the programme’s executives, who wanted to question him about his behaviour, with one show source saying: “Graziano had to go. It has been awful.”

The complaint about Di Prima was made recently and prompted the BBC to extend the inquiry that was ongoing over claims that another former professional, Giovanni Pernice, had bullied his partner Amanda Abbington during training.

Meanwhile Pernice was accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celebrity partners.

Three of Pernice’s former partners on the show - Laura Whitmore, Michelle Visage and Abbington - have allegedly all contacted a legal firm with complaints about him.

Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses after he was accused of misconduct
Graziano Di Prima had his contract terminated last week after a meeting with Strictly bosses after he was accused of misconduct. Picture: Alamy

Mr Di Prima's termination came after his partner from last year's show Zara McDermot spoke out against the dancer.

Ms McDermot said she had "wrestled with the fear of opening up".

"I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming," she said on Instagram, adding: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports."

Ms McDermot went on: "I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took,

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice at The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in Arena Birmingham
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice at The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in Arena Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Mr Di Prima has said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure from Strictly.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: "My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the HR process, I understand it's best for the show if I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professional and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Meanwhile reports emerged that Giovanni Pernice's partner from last year, Amanda Abbington, is considering fresh legal action amid accusations he had refused to release their rehearsal videos.

However, sources on the show claim that Mr Di Prima's behaviour makes Ms Abbington's claims that Giovanni bruised her toe during rehearsals seem “miniscule.”

One said: “It seems that whatever Gio has done it opened a can of worms.

“It is incredibly brave of Zara to have come forward, it is never easy for a woman or indeed anyone who has been mistreated to do that.”

