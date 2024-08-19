Strictly Come Dancing probe into Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice row to announce findings ‘within days’

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice were partnered on the 2023 season of Strictly. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A verdict on the Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice Strictly Come Dancing row is expected within days, according to reports.

Amanda, 50, has made a series of accusations against her Strictly partner Giovanni - including a claim that his teaching methods were ‘abusive, cruel and mean.’

Pernice has strongly denied the allegations.

According to MailOnline investigators have “ seen and reviewed everything that they need to and are in a position to make a final decision on what happened.”

A source close to the investigation told the news outlet that all the evidence has been presented to Pernice, 33, and both parties are now awaiting a final decision from the BBC.

Much of the detailed information in the report is likely to remain confidential - especially if the possibility of further legal action remains.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said before, we will not be commenting on individuals or engaging in speculation.”

Former Met police investigators are leading the inquiry.

Earlier this week it emerged that Amanda had been reportedly questioned by BBC bosses for a second time over ‘crude comments she claimed were made by Giovanni.

They reportedly discussed claims of comments of a sexual nature that were made during rehearsals. Giovanni has denied all allegations made against him.