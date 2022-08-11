University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'

11 August 2022, 11:09 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 11:14

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.
Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner. Picture: Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

The University of Manchester has come under fire after a student published a "PhD in masturbation" which documented his experiences of sexually pleasuring himself while looking at comics featuring drawings of "young boys".

Karl Andersson was researching the “shota” genre of Japanese anime which centres around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a “suggestive or erotic” manner.

The Sweden student's PhD, which was first published by the University of Manchester in April, involved three months of masturbating to the comic books and making notes on each session for "research".

He said he used dōjinshi and commercial volumes that he had bought or been given during fieldwork in Japan.

In the 4,000 word essay, which Mr Andersson says was funded by the university’s School of Arts, Languages and Cultures, he gives graphic accounts of his sexual habits.

In the abstract for his project, Mr Andersson decided he wanted to “understand how [individuals] experience sexual pleasure when reading shota”.

He said: “It was necessary to be diligent enough to abstain from the ‘milk and muesli’ of porn during this experiment, in order to see what happened to my body on a long diet of ‘fish and miso soup’.

“I happened to live alone during this experiment, and I had newly become single after a long relationship - these factors probably contributed to my willingness and eagerness to explore this method.”

His paper was published in the Journal of Qualitative Research under the title: "I am not alone – we are all alone: Using masturbation as an ethnographic method in research on shota subculture in Japan".

The publishing of Mr Andersson's report has sparked backlash amongst Conservative MPs and members of the public, who branded the research a "PhD on masturabtion".

Conservative MP Neil O’Brien asked: “Why should hard-working taxpayers in my constituency have to pay for an academic to write about his experiences masturbating to Japanese porn?

“The non-STEM side of higher education is just much too big, producing too much that is not socially useful.”

Others claimed the project was "illegal, unethical, and simply not a scientific paper".

"Should be revoked immediately, while you suspended from academia forever," a PhD student wrote.

Another added: "Utterly disgusting."

A spokesman for the university said: “The recent publication in Qualitative Research of the work of a student, now registered for a PhD, has raised significant concerns and complaints which we are taking very seriously.

“We are currently undertaking a detailed investigation into all aspects of their work, the processes around it and other questions raised. It is very important that we look at the issues in-depth.”

Latest News

Investigation of new Sars-Cov-2 variant in India called B.1.617 in laboratory, strains from Kerala , Delhi and Maharastra, conceptual image.

Mask mandate returns in New Delhi as Covid cases rise

Denmark Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine calls on Western leaders for more money to ‘stop Russia’

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Consumer Prices

Fuel price dips below four dollars in US for first time in five months

Climate Landfill Methane

Satellite data finds landfills are methane ‘super emitters’

Krisztina plays with her children on their balcony in Budapest, Hungary

In Pictures: How people in Budapest are keeping cool amidst heatwave

Migration Greece

Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

Firefighters tackling a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France

Firefighters battle major wildfire in France

Mohammad Arada looks at the rubble of his family house after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday August 10 2022

Photographs of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s body were ‘shared for a laugh’

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

