University students could need both jabs to attend lectures and live in halls

Students from Murray Edwards College Cambridge on Saturday morning on their graduation day. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Students may need to be double vaccinated to attend lectures in person and stay in halls at university this coming academic year.

Boris Johnson made the suggestion, subject to medical exemptions, during a virtual meeting from his isolation at Chequers, the Times reports.

The Prime Minister suggested the move in order to help drive up the rates of young people taking up the Covid vaccine.

Downing Street did not deny the reports that students would need to be fully vaccinated to attend lectures.

"You have heard what the PM has said before, specifically that the pandemic is not over," a No 10 spokesman said.

"We are still looking at the scope for vaccination certifications."

Asked if there was concern about take-up of the vaccines in younger age groups, the spokesman said: "I think you continue to see more and more young people coming forward to receive the vaccine, both in terms of first doses and now second doses.

"Of course, we want to see more people come forward to receive it.

"We would like to see everybody who is invited to come forward and receive the vaccination to do so. That's the message we continue to try and give to young people."

As of Friday July 23, more than 87% of UK adults had received one dose of a coronavirus vaccination, and just under 70% had received both.

But the total number of jabs given each day has been falling steadily over recent months.

Gareth Southgate recently joined the campaign to encourage young people across the country to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The England manager said the reopening of society “rested on” young people having the jab and urged people not to “put it off any longer”.

“We know the last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everybody,” said Mr Southgate.

“And there’s no doubt that the vaccination programme is our best route out of this problem, not only for us as a country but across the world.”