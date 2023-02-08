Scottish cops refer to arrested transgender butcher as 'man' despite Sturgeon's controversial gender reform attempts

8 February 2023, 06:59

A fresh trans controversy has broken out in Scotland
A fresh trans controversy has broken out in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Scottish police have referred to a transgender woman who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl as a man – despite Nicola Sturgeon's controversial attempts at gender reform.

The butcher, who was born Andrew George Miller but identifies as Amy, was described as a "53-year-old man" by Police Scotland.

The girl, who was missing for more than a day, has been found safe and well near Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

However, the choice of police to call the arrested transgender woman a "man" comes despite Ms Sturgeon's attempts to change the law to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.

It also goes against the approach taken so far by the courts in Scotland.

Police said they had been "very concerned" about the girl's welfare after she disappeared on Sunday.

Read more: 'Some daft imported ideology': Alex Salmond accuses Sturgeon of damaging Scottish independence push with trans row

Ms Sturgeon is embroiled in a row over her controversial trans reforms
Ms Sturgeon is embroiled in a row over her controversial trans reforms. Picture: Alamy

She was found on Monday night not far from Galashiels.

Locals said Miller had become well-known in the community.

"It was about six years ago that Andy changed his name and started dressing and styling his hair as a female. There was shock amongst the shopkeepers when the transition happened," one said.

The gender reforms have caused a storm in Scotland, after double rapist Isla Bryson, who has male genitals but identifies as a woman, got held in a female prison before outrage forced authorities to move her.

Ms Sturgeon has refused to be drawn on whether Bryson is male or female but has used female pronouns when referring to the rapist.

The rapist's estranged wife said she believed Bryson was "bull*******" authorities by saying they now identified as a woman.

Police referred to the suspect as a man
Police referred to the suspect as a man. Picture: Alamy

When passing her gender reform laws, Ms Sturgeon voted down an amendment stopping sex offenders from finding it easier to change their gender.

Westminster has blocked the attempted reform.

And Alex Salmond, Ms Sturgeon's predecessor as first minister, accused her of damaging years of campaigning for independence by getting embroiled in the controversy.

"To get to a position where you say to a majority of our people that you cannot have single-sex spaces – prized and worked and strived for – because of some daft ideology imported from elsewhere and, as we've seen, imperfectly understood by its proponents in Scotland, borders on the totally absurd," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022

A shipment of cocaine floats on the surface of the Pacific Ocean with Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui behind

Cocaine with street value of £261 million found floating in ocean

Breaking
President Zelenskyy will visit Britain today

Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet PM and Ukrainian troops today on first visit to UK since Russian invasion

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola Bulley is not in the river' insists search specialist Peter Faulding as cops probe 500 lines of inquiry

Raheem Taylor

Man executed for killing girlfriend and three children despite innocence claims

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after the State of the Union address

Joe Biden calls for unity in State of the Union address

US President Joe Biden has vowed to work with his Republican rivals in his second State of the Union address, setting out an optimistic tone ahead of an expected announcement that he will run for a second term.

'We're here to finish the job!' Joe Biden vows to work with Republican rivals ahead of expected second term announcement

The headteacher of Epsom College reportedly made a distressed phone call to her sister just minutes before she and her daughter, 7, were shot by her husband.

Epsom headteacher 'made distressed phone call to sister just minutes before being shot dead by husband'

A lyric sheet for The Jean Genie handwritten by David Bowie has been sold for £57,000 at auction.

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics for The Jean Genie sell for £57k at auction

Spy balloon

US navy releases first pictures of Chinese spy balloon recovery

Rescuers look for survivors

Search teams and emergency aid arrive as earthquake death toll passes 7,700

The United States navy has released photos of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by US fighter jets on Saturday.

US navy releases photos of downed 'spy balloon' being pulled from Atlantic Ocean by sailors

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov interviewed

Former US stockbroker convicted of training snipers for terror group

Rafael Marino Grossi

UN nuclear chief highlights urgency of talks with Iran over uranium stockpile

An ex-Premier League footballer found alive after being pulled from the rubble of his collapsed apartment block had plunged from the ninth floor of an 11-storey building, his agent has revealed.

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu 'was on 9th floor of building' in earthquake before being pulled alive from rubble

Latest News

See more Latest News

The iconic series ran from 1975 to 1979

Fawlty Towers is back: John Cleese announces reboot as daughter Camilla set to write script with Monty Python star
Russia Ukraine War

Germany, Denmark and Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 100 Leopard 1 tanks

A moving photo from a city in Turkey ravaged by a devastating earthquake this week shows a father holding the hand of his dead daughter, 15, lying under the rubble of a collapsed apartment block.

Grieving dad holds hand of dead daughter crushed under rubble following Turkey-Syria earthquake in heartbreaking photo
Budget Day will take place on March 15

Over 100,000 civil servants to strike on Budget Day as row over pay and pensions continues

Baroness Shami Chakrabarti welcomes the passing of 'Charlotte's Law'

Baroness Sharmi Chakrabarti: 'Leading Britain's conversation means protecting it'

Joe Biden in Congress

Joe Biden expected to emphasise reassurance in State of the Union address

Lynch was arrested while trying to do her job

Victory for Charlotte's Law: LBC reporter arrested while doing her job inspires new protection for journalists
Lee Anderson has been promoted to deputy party chairman

Rishi Sunak appoints firebrand Red Wall MP Lee Anderson deputy party chairman in mini-reshuffle
Japan LGBTQ

LGBTQ groups demand Japan adopts same-sex marriage law before G7

APTOPIX Syria Turkey Earthquake Newborn Rescue

Newborn baby rescued after mother gives birth while buried in quake debris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller
Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit