Home Secretary slams cops for 'taking the knee' and 'dancing with activists' as she orders review into 'woke' policing

2 September 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 2 September 2023, 13:02

Suella Braverman has slammed 'woke' police officers for 'eroding public trust'
Suella Braverman has slammed 'woke' police officers for 'eroding public trust'. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Suella Braverman has launched a review into police impartiality as she accused officers of "taking a political stance" on social issues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary slammed some police officers for taking a 'stance' on social issues concerning race and gender, saying it had "eroded" public trust.

Ms Braverman listed a number of social causes she says some police officers have taken a side in, which included taking the knee during Black Lives Matter protests and "enforcing non-existent blasphemy laws".

"The British people expect their police to focus on cutting crime and protecting communities - political activism does not keep people safe, solve crimes or support victims, but can damage public confidence," Ms Braverman said.

"The review I've commissioned will explore whether the police getting involved in politically contentious matters is having a detrimental impact on policing."

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty
A police officer takes the knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in London
A police officer takes the knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in London. Picture: Alamy

The Home Secretary also claimed in a letter to the Chief Constables of England and Wales that police officers have been "dancing with political marchers" and painting police cars with the "Progress flag".

The Progress flag is an updated version of the LGBTQ+ community's traditional Pride flag, which is multicoloured to represent the different communities within it.

Read More: Six former Home Secretaries write to Suella Braverman in support of police reform plans

Read More: Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

In recent years, the Progress flag has added black, brown, pink, pale blue and white stripes, to represent people of colour, as well as the trans community, and those living with HIV/AIDS.

Ms Braverman has taken aim at the flag as she says it "symbolises highly contested ideologies".

She went on: "I would like to remind forces that flying flags requires careful consideration.

"Many flags, including the 'Progress flag', are likely to require express consent from the relevant planning authority.

"At the same time, officers should not be wearing or waving flags or badges that undermine their oath of impartiality or which lead members of the public to question their impartiality."

LGBTQ+ Progress flag
LGBTQ+ Progress flag. Picture: Getty

The Home Secretary wants the report's findings by March, the Home Office said.

The Labour Party has said Ms Braverman is "wasting her time" by launching such a review.

A spokesperson for the party said: "Instead of setting out serious practical policies to tackle Tory failures, all the Home Secretary is doing is commissioning reports into her own political obsessions - and while she's doing this, more criminals are being let off and more victims are being let down."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It is thought more than 150 schools have been affected so far

Full list of schools affected by concrete safety fears so far as new closures confirmed

RMT Mick Lynch (archive image) spoke to LBC this morning

'Let’s get it in the open': RMT leader Mick Lynch agrees to negotiate with government live on TV amid ongoing strikes

It could reach as high as 30C next week

Exact day UK will be hit by 30C heatwave next week before wet and windy end to washout summer

Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76

Jimmy Buffett dead at 76: Tributes pour in for legendary Margaritaville singer

Mohamed Al-Fayed has died

Mohamed Al-Fayed buried next to son on family estate almost 26 years after Dodi died in car crash with Princess Diana

Blendon Township released the footage on social media

Pregnant mother shot dead by US police officer as heartbroken family demand cop is charged

The listing has since been removed

Shock as single night in tent offered for more than £800 on Airbnb

Hospitals and court buildings could also be at risk of RAAC failure

Hospitals and courts could be at risk of collapse as well as schools amid crumbling concrete fears, expert warns

Mason Greenwood has left for Getafe

Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Spanish club Getafe on loan

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, centre with police shield, are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on January 6 2021

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’

Mohamed Al-Fayed has died

Mohamed Al-Fayed dies, with ex-Harrods and Fulham owner passing away 26 years after son's fatal crash with Diana

Dmitry Muratov

Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent

Luis Rubiales has defended his kiss again

Spain football chief Luis Rubiales claims kiss with Jenni Hermoso was 'mutual and consented' despite striker's complaint

The alligator hunters wrestled with their quarry for 4 hours

'I felt fear like never before': Alligator hunters catch 400-kilo, 4-metre long 'monster' in bid to keep people safe

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday

French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman’s umbrella is blown at the seaside as Typhoon Saola hits Hong Kong

Hong Kong and other parts of China grind to near halt as typhoon passes

PC Harry Chaplin's vehicle collided with the family car at speed

Shocking footage of police officer smashing car into family vehicle at twice the speed limit, seriously injuring mother
Squatters stand on a rooftop overlooking the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires in Johannesburg

Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76

An officer pointing his gun at Ta’Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield

Authorities release video showing deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman

Sir Michael's cause of death has been revealed

Sir Michael Parkinson's cause of death revealed after legendary broadcaster passed away aged 88
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'
Alpacas on a farm

Man jailed for using pandemic cash to buy alpaca farm

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

Mahek Bukhari will be jailed for the murder of two young men.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari blows kiss to dad as she is jailed for life alongside mum for murder of two men in car chase
A Nasa spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Nasa craft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit