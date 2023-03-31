Breaking News

Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home

The robbery happened along Grayson Avenue in Pakefield. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two boys aged 15 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 82-year-old woman died in Suffolk.

Officers were told Joy Middleditch was found lying on the floor of her home in Pakefield after a robbery.

It is thought the crime took place between the evening of Friday, March 24, and the following morning.

Ms Middleditch was found conscious but in a serious condition, and she died at James Paget Hospital early on March 27. Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Police arrested the teenagers on suspicion of murder today, and they are being questioned at a police centre in Martlesham.

They have asked for any witnesses to what happened to come forward.

Call 101 using reference 37/17537/23 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O10

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.