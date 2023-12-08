Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright re-arrested over unsolved murder of teenager Victoria Hall 24 years ago

8 December 2023, 08:26 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 08:32

Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright (l) and Victoria Hall (r)
Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright (l) and Victoria Hall (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright has been arrested for the unsolved murder of a 17-year-old girl in Suffolk more than 24 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victoria Hall, 17, was last seen in the early hours of September 19, 1999 and her body was found five days later 25 miles from her home.

Wright, 65, is currently serving a whole life sentence for the murder of five women. He killed Gemma Adams, Tania Nicol, Anneli Alderton, Paula Clennell and Annette Nicholls, before dumping their bodies around Ipswich in the winter of 2006.

Last night it was confirmed that Wright, who is currently serving a whole life sentence, was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of Victoria's murder and subsequently released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “The same man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody for questioning, before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

He had not previously been arrested as part of the original inquiry in 1999

Victoria Hall
Victoria Hall. Picture: Suffolk Police

Read More: Man re-arrested for murder 24 years on from unsolved killing of schoolgirl Victoria Hall, found in ditch after night out

Read More: Madeleine McCann prime suspect 'struggling with pressure of being accused of one of most infamous crimes'

Victoria left her home on the outskirts of Felixstowe on September 18, 1999, for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in the town.

They left the venue at 1am the next day, and said goodbye to each other at around 2.20am, only a few metres away from Victoria's home.

But she was never seen alive again. Her parents woke up the next morning to find her missing, and alerted the authorities.

Victoria's corpse was found four days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles away. Her clothes and possessions were never found.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick, the senior investigating officer, said: "We remain fully committed to this inquiry; the work being undertaken is extremely time consuming but absolutely necessary."

Graham and Lorinda Hall, parents of murdered schoolgirl Victoria Hall
Graham and Lorinda Hall, parents of Victoria Hall, pictured closer to the time of the killing. Picture: Alamy

He added: "We never lose sight of the young life ended so needlessly at the centre of everything we are doing.

“We continue to be grateful for the support and patience of Victoria’s family and we ensure they are provided with regular updates as to the progress we are making. They understand the vital lengths that we need to take to achieve the end goal for us all - which is to achieve justice for Victoria.

“I would like to renew our appeal to anyone with information about Victoria’s murder who has not yet come forward, to do the right thing and contact us. If you have any information - no matter how insignificant this may seem - we want to hear from you. It is never too late."

People can call the incident room directly on 01473 613513 or use the major incident public reporting portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020112A02-PO2

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians Southern Gaza Human Toll

Desperation grows among Palestinians as Israel’s war in Gaza continues

Commuters were stranded for hours

Who was in charge? Fury at Elizabeth Line chaos that saw thousands stranded for hours before 'smashing out of carriages'

Palestinians 'are captured by IDF, stripped and paraded around Gaza'

Dozens of Palestinian men captured by the IDF, stripped and paraded around Gaza

The Government spent a further £100 million in the 2023-24 financial year

PM faces new pressure over Rwanda scheme as costs spiral by another £100m - before a single asylum seeker sent there

Two men have been arrested over an alleged bed bug treatment fraud

Two men arrested after dozens of people scammed out of cash for fake bedbug treatments they did not need

Rachel Riley was caught up in the Elizabeth Line disruption

Rachel Riley and James Blunt among Elizabeth Line passengers stuck for hours after electrical cables damaged

Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden has nine tax charges added to gun indictments in latest legal probe

Boris Johnson gives evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson slammed by victims' families after telling Covid inquiry Partygate coverage is a 'travesty of the truth'

People leave candles for victims of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Shooting suspect had list of targets at campus and another university – police

A British team has been helping the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza

British team helping prepare Palestinian Authority to take over Gaza after Israel-Hamas war, Defence Secretary says

The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese to receive award from Producers Guild of America

Elizabeth Line trains have been disrupted this evening

Elizabeth line passengers 'stuck in darkness for hours' in train after damage to electrical cables outside Paddington

Newly arrived Somalis, displaced by a drought, receive food at makeshift camps in Mogadishu

Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, UN says

Donald Trump

Donald Trump back at New York civil fraud trial as testimony nears end

Latest News

See more Latest News

William Brown's mother has said she will bury her son with his Christmas gifts.

'He was too kind for this world': Mum of boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run says she will bury son with 'unopened Christmas gift'
Buildings were damaged by a massive explosion on Mahe, Seychelles

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion amid destructive flooding

Kodak Black

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on cocaine charges in Florida

Victoria Hall

Man re-arrested for murder 24 years on from unsolved killing of schoolgirl Victoria Hall, found in ditch after night out
William Brown died at the scene.

Man, 49, arrested after boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run in Kent

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of last areas people can flee to

Fortnite has released a new collaboration with Lego

Lego joins forces with Fortnite to launch Minecraft rival

This is the heartwarming moment the Prince of Wales surprised a mum raising money in tribute to her late daughter.

Touching moment Prince William surprises woman on charity walk in tribute to daughter, 16, who took her own life
Rishi Sunak is fighting to keep the Tory party together

Brits could get a vote on Rwanda plan in national referendum, Tory MP tells LBC, as Sunak fights to keep party together
Boris Johnson spoke at the Covid inquiry again on Thursday

Ten things we learned from Boris Johnson's second day at the Covid inquiry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry told the High Court he and Meghan were 'forced' to leave the UK

‘The UK is my home and Meghan and I were forced to leave,’ Prince Harry says in High Court security battle
Anne Robinson has been secretly dating Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson secretly dating Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles - and Queen 'knows about relationship'
Harry and Meghan will not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding

Harry and Meghan say they were invited to 'wedding of the year' and not snubbed as they 'refuse to go over awkwardness'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit