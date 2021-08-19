Summer declared wettest in decade as Brits set to be drenched by more rain

A band of rain is set to hit parts of the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Forecasters have predicted that parts of Britain could be hit by heavy rain again as temperatures struggle to creep into the low 20s.

With the washout summer weather set to continue on Thursday, new figures have revealed the nation saw the least amount of sunshine recorded since 2012.

More rain is on the way after some parts of the UK were deluged by over a month's worth of downpours in the first 17 days of August.

There will be some "scattered, heavy showers" in parts of Wales before central areas of England are hit by "thundery showers."

The Met Office has said a band of rain will move from the west to the east of the nation at the end of the week, with a chance of flooding in some central and eastern areas of England on Sunday.

But temperatures will climb to around 20C in northern areas, and London could see 25C on Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that despite this summer hitting highs of 32.5C, which was recorded at the end of last month, sunshine is the lowest for ten years.

Met Office data reveals the country has seen only 442 hours of sunshine since June 1, whereas in previous summers the nation has seen up to 615 hours of sun.

Last year Brits saw a sweltering August with the hottest day for 17 years as the mercury reached above 36C.