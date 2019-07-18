Summer Travel Chaos Looming Large For London's Airports Amid Strikes Warnings

Unions have warned holiday goers over strikes. Picture: PA

Major airports serving London could be shut down as trade union Unite warns more than 4,000 workers are set to walk out.

The union said workers, including security guards, engineers, passenger service operatives and drivers, are set to walk out on Friday 26 July and Saturday 27 July in a row over pay.

Other dates that strikes have been planned are 5-6 August, and 23-24 August.

Heathrow says it is in ongoing talks with Unite to “avoid this unnecessary strike action” and are putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption to passengers’ “well-earned holidays”.

At London Stansted strikes are planned for July 25-29, and August 2-5, August 9-12, August 16-19 and August 23-27.

Simon Calder, Travel Editor for the Independent spoke to LBC and said there were the proposed strikes at Heathrow could cause "very widespread problems."

Unite said "summer travel chaos at Heathrow Airport is looming large" after workers across the airport’s five terminals announced a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

The union said action comes amid deepening anger over pay disparities between workers doing the same job at the airport and the ‘massive’ pay package of Heathrow Airport’s chief executive officer John Holland-Kaye.

Last year the Heathrow boss received a 103.2 per cent pay increase with his basic remuneration package rising from £2.097 million in 2017 to £4.2 million in 2018.