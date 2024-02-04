Sunak vows he will 'not hesitate to protect British lives' after US-UK strikes continue in the Red Sea

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed not to hesitate when protecting British lives as he spoke after a third wave of UK, and US airstrikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed not to hesitate when protecting British lives as he spoke after a third wave of UK, and US airstrikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed not to hesitate when protecting British lives as he spoke after a third wave of UK, and US airstrikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Mr Sunak said that the strikes were in "self defence" as he spoke to broadcasters in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister said: "Since the last set of strikes, we have seen the Houthis continue to attack shipping in the Red Sea.

"That is obviously unacceptable, it is illegal. It puts innocent people's lives at risk and it has economic consequences.

"It includes attacks, by the way, on British-linked vessels.

"And that is why we have acted again in self-defence, in a proportionate way, and together with our allies.

"I have been clear that I won't hesitate to protect British lives, British interests and our diplomatic efforts are focused on bringing de-escalation and stability back to the region."

London, England, UK. 31st Jan, 2024. UK Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs.
London, England, UK. 31st Jan, 2024. UK Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

It comes after Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the Houthi attacks on international shipping "must stop" following the latest coalition military action designed to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and beyond.

The Foreign Secretary said the third wave of joint UK and US air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen on Saturday took place after "repeated warnings" for the rebel militant group to cease.

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

The Conservative peer tweeted on Sunday: "The UK and the US have carried out further strikes on Houthi military targets.

"We have issued repeated warnings to the Houthis.

"Their reckless actions are putting innocent lives at risk, threatening the freedom of navigation and destabilising the region.

"The Houthi attacks must stop."

