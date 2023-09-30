Sunak set to ignore European judges' Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure ahead of Tory party conference

Sunak set to ignore European judges Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure ahead of Tory party conference.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Pressure is mounting on Rishi Sunak from within his own party to quit the European Convention of Human Rights as the PM looks set to use new legal powers to ignore judges ruling.

It comes ahead of the first day of the Conservative party conference, which is set to begin in Manchester on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly poised to use new found legal powers to ignore injunctions put in place by Strasbourg judges.

However, that's only if the Supreme Court gives its approval on the government's controversial Rwanda policy, the Telegraph reports.

It follows Home Secretary Suella Braverman's speech on immigration and refugees in Washington DC earlier in the week.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly poised to use new found legal powers to ignore injunctions put in place by Strasbourg judges.

Braverman used Tuesday's speech to claim that many immigrants "purport" to be gay in order to "game the system" - remarks which have seen around a dozen Tory MPs complain to the chief whip.

The Home Secretary has since lashed out at the "virtue-signalling elite" in comments targeting celebrities.

The comments come shortly after Elton John accused Braverman of "legitimising hate and violence" following her comments on the current immigration policy and those "gaming" the system.

Downing Street has said it signed off Tuesday's speech, despite the PM coming out in support of multiculturalism, a stance that contrasted the Home Secretaries comments.

Braverman is also understood to be pushing for any future injunctions put in place by Strasbourg judges to be disregarded entirely - a stance supported by Business Secretary, Kemi Badenoch.

It follows the MPs comments that leaving the ECHR is “definitely something that needs to be on the table”.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly poised to use new found legal powers to ignore injunctions put in place by Strasbourg judges, ahead of the Tory party conference.

Commenting on the mounting pressure facing the PM from within his own party, the MP asserted "It’s not racist to talk about leaving the ECHR" according to The Times.

It comes amid mounting security measures in Manchester, as security barriers were erected ahead of an organised protest by The Peoples Assembly.

The mass event is scheduled for Sunday, October 1, in a bid to coincide with the conference.