Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

Rishi Sunak will bring in mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds in a dramatic policy announcement. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak will bring in mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds in a dramatic policy announcement.

In a piece for the Sunday Telegraph, the Prime Minister confirmed that all 18-year-olds will be made to enrol in a year-long military placement or spend one weekend each month volunteering under the plan.

Mr Sunak said he wanted the changes to instil a "shared sense of purpose” in youngsters.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening, Mr Sunak warned that “you, your family and our country are all at risk if Labour win”.

Mr Sunak told The Sunday Telegraph: “This is a great country but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world.

“I have a clear plan to address this and secure our future. I will bring in a new version of National Service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country.

“This new, mandatory National Service will provide life-changing opportunities for our young people, offering them the chance to learn real-world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said the announcement was "another desperate £2.5 billion unfunded commitment from a Tory Party which already crashed the economy, sending mortgages rocketing, and now they’re spoiling for more.

“This is not a plan – it’s a review which could cost billions and is only needed because the Tories hollowed out the armed forces to their smallest size since Napoleon," the spokesperson said.