Sunak to expand windfall tax after Shell avoids paying up despite profits jump

28 October 2022, 04:11 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 04:14

The PM is expected to expand windfall taxes
The PM is expected to expand windfall taxes. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak is set to expand the windfall tax on energy giants in a bid to raise billions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He is understood to be considering several proposals including increasing the levy, extending the deadline and expanding its remit to include renewable energy generators.

It comes after Shell revealed that it had not paid a windfall tax despite seeing a huge jump in profits.

The energy giant said that because it had made large investments in the UK it meant it had made no profit here.

Mr Sunak held a meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday, in which they agreed that there was still a "massive fiscal black hole to fill" despite seeing an improvement in the markets.

The pair have warned that difficult decisions will be made in order to balance the books, with several other spending cuts thought to be on the cards such as pensions and benefits.

Read more: Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Read more: Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak originally brought the tax in as Chancellor
Rishi Sunak originally brought the tax in as Chancellor. Picture: Alamy

A 25% levy on energy profits was brought in in May by the PM during his time as Chancellor, but the tax only applies to profits made in the UK.

Shell recorded record profits of $11.5 billion in July as people across the UK are facing soaring bills amid a crisis over the cost of living crisis.

It was up from the $4.2 billion the company reported for the same period last year.

However, it is not expected to start paying windfall taxes until early next year.

The company's CEO said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Shell has seen major profits
Shell has seen major profits. Picture: Alamy

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate change secretary, said the current windfall tax was flawed and "would see billions of pounds of taxpayer money go back into the pockets of oil and gas giants through ludicrous tax breaks".

Shell's profits were "further proof" the UK needed a higher windfall tax to make sure energy companies "pay their fair share", he said.

It comes after Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi told LBC it was an option Mr Sunak would be looking into.

"These are tough decisions and I know the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will be looking at everything," he said.

Pressed by Nick again on the issue, he added: "I would not pre-empt any decisions but absolutely the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will look at every decision."

The Chancellor has warned tough decisions will have to be made to balance the books
The Chancellor has warned tough decisions will have to be made to balance the books. Picture: Alamy

Oil and gas prices began to rise after the pandemic but continued to spiral further after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in more profits for energy companies.

It has led to a rise in energy bills for both households and businesses, with the government introducing the Energy Price Guarantee scheme to deal with the crippling crisis.

However, despite being originally planned to last two years, the cap will now end in April.

There have been warnings that typical household gas and electric costs could reach more than £4,300 when it is removed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man had his watch stolen in the Westfield White City car park.

Dad held at knifepoint as thug robs him of £15k Rolex watch in Westfield car park

Rachel Martin

Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'
Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari stabbed as supermarket attack leaves one dead and several injured

A last-ditch effort to restore devolved government at Stormont has failed

Northern Ireland fails to form executive in last-ditch effort to restore devolved government

Trevor Noah has been criticised for his comments

Brits slam US TV host Trevor Noah's claims of a racist backlash against Sunak, following LBC call

Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences
Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found
Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester
Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000
A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis
FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit