Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2023: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

23 December 2023, 10:35 | Updated: 23 December 2023, 10:39

All the supermarket opening times this Christmas and New Year bank holidays.
All the supermarket opening times this Christmas and New Year bank holidays. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or missed a crucial item on your Christmas shopping list, here are all the supermarket opening times across Christmas and New Year bank holidays for all your shopping needs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most major supermarket retailers will shut their doors for the full day on Christmas to give their staff a hard-earned break.

Here’s the full rundown on opening times to avoid any disappointment.

Lidl

Lidl is set to close its doors to the public this festive season on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The retailer boasting 960 stores across the UK will see every branch shut to give their staff a well-deserved break on December 25 and 26.

Aldi

Aldi will be closed for business on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Most stores will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve but running on reduced hours, approximately between 9:30am and 4pm.

All stores will be closed on the New Year’s Day bank holiday.

The retailer said it wanted to ensure it gives its staff time off to ‘spend time with families’.

Richard Thornton, communications direction at Aldi, said: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks”.

Read more: White Christmas 'highly likely', Met Office predicts in fresh festive forecast

Read more: Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

Aldi will be closed for business on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Aldi will be closed for business on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Tesco

Tesco opening times over the bank holidays will depend on each branch.

Some of the giant retailer’s stores will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

But a select number of stores will reopen their doors to the public on Boxing Day.

As for New Year’s Day, the retailer is expected to operate on reduced opening hours, varying from store to store.

To find out your local branch’s opening hours check on the Tesco website’s store locator.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will be open this festive period on Christmas Eve from 11am - 5pm and then shut for shoppers on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

As the Christmas rush intensifies, shoppers should check the opening hours of their local supermarket on the retailer’s website to avoid a wasted journey.

Morrisons

Morrisons is set to operate on normal trading hours between December 20 - December 23.

However, from Christmas Eve most stores will run on reduced opening hours, expected to open at around 10am and close at 4pm.

The supermarket retailer will shut for staff on Christmas Day but is expected to open up again between 9am and 6pm on Boxing Day.

The majority of Morrisons stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with reduced hours.

These hours, however, may vary at each store, so shoppers are urged to check before travelling.

Morrisons will be open to shoppers on Boxing Day.
Morrisons will be open to shoppers on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners stores will shut all 364 of its stores on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day and New Year’s Day most of the retailer’s stores will be closed with a small number remaining open.

The only exceptions on these days will be branches at the Welcome Break service stations.

From December 27 most of the retailer’s stores will return to normal trading hours until New Year’s Eve.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will close all 400 of its stores across the country on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Between December 18 and December 22 the supermarket will be open from 6am - 10pm.

On December 23 and 24, some Marks and Spencer stores will be open until 10pm for all last-minute shopping needs.

Shoppers are advised to check their local branch opening times on the retailer’s store locator tool.

Asda

Asda will be open on Christmas Eve between 6am and 7pm for anyone in a last-minute hurry.

As for Christmas Day, as with most other stores, the supermarket retailer will be shut.

However, Asda will open its doors again on Boxing Day between 9am - 6pm.

But customers should check local store times just in case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A council leader has asked for the art work to be returned.

Council would ‘like Banksy artwork back’ after anti-war piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed
Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike ‘kills 76 from one family’ as offensive expands in southern Gaza

India Kashmir Violence

Anger in remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir as three die in army custody

Czech Shooting

Czech Republic holds day of mourning for victims of Prague shooting

Alex Batty says he taught himself after leaving school.

Alex Batty says he educated himself by ‘reading Harry Potter 20 times’ during six years without school

Nearly 14 million are expected to drive home this weekend.

Jingle Hell: Christmas travel mayhem enters third day as drivers told to brace for road closures and stormy weather

Spending over Christmas can be stressful

Six tips to stay on top of your spending over Christmas - we’re still in a cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to help send scrapped cars to Ukraine.

Sadiq Khan calls on government for help to send cars from Ulez scrappage scheme to ‘provide vital support to Ukraine’

French soldiers in Niger

France completes military withdrawal from Niger

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Protesters at the mural of Manuel Ellis after the verdict of the trial was read

US jury clears police officers in death of black man Manuel Ellis

Cocaine usage is the second highest in the world in the UK

UK has second highest rate of cocaine use in the world, figures show

The US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court says it will not intervene yet to rule on Trump prosecution

The changes to migration salaries will come in two phases

Migrants will have to meet new £38,700 salary threshold but not until 2025, Sunak says, after backlash from Tory right

The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Israeli troops walk in the Gaza Strip

Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000 as Israel expands ground war against Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Charles Street in Skellow, Doncaster

XL Bully seized and two people arrested after puppy mauled to death in South Yorkshire

The US and Russia abstained on the vote

UN Security Council votes to increase aid into Gaza - but doesn't call for immediateUN Security Council votes to increase aid into Gaza - but doesn't call for immediate ceasefire
The rating has been downgraded from five to one

Manchester United slapped with 1/5 food hygiene rating after serving corporate guests 'raw chicken'
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan lose bid to return to UK after mum suffers heart attack

It's going to be a White Christmas...for some

White Christmas 'likely' as Met Office issues fresh festive forecast

King Charles joked about his sausage fingers in a Coronation dressing rehearsal

King Charles jokes about having 'sausage fingers' with Prince William in new Coronation footage
Two more women were lightly injured in the incident

Shocking moment Christmas tree topples over and crushes woman, 63, to death at festive market
Hamburg flooding

Two dead and transport disrupted as storm brings high winds to northern Europe

Czech shooting vigil

Czechs mourn victims of worst mass shooting in country’s history

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'
Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit