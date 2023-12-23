Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2023: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

All the supermarket opening times this Christmas and New Year bank holidays. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or missed a crucial item on your Christmas shopping list, here are all the supermarket opening times across Christmas and New Year bank holidays for all your shopping needs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Most major supermarket retailers will shut their doors for the full day on Christmas to give their staff a hard-earned break.

Here’s the full rundown on opening times to avoid any disappointment.

Lidl

Lidl is set to close its doors to the public this festive season on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The retailer boasting 960 stores across the UK will see every branch shut to give their staff a well-deserved break on December 25 and 26.

Aldi

Aldi will be closed for business on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Most stores will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve but running on reduced hours, approximately between 9:30am and 4pm.

All stores will be closed on the New Year’s Day bank holiday.

The retailer said it wanted to ensure it gives its staff time off to ‘spend time with families’.

Richard Thornton, communications direction at Aldi, said: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks”.

Read more: White Christmas 'highly likely', Met Office predicts in fresh festive forecast

Read more: Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

Aldi will be closed for business on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Tesco

Tesco opening times over the bank holidays will depend on each branch.

Some of the giant retailer’s stores will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

But a select number of stores will reopen their doors to the public on Boxing Day.

As for New Year’s Day, the retailer is expected to operate on reduced opening hours, varying from store to store.

To find out your local branch’s opening hours check on the Tesco website’s store locator.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will be open this festive period on Christmas Eve from 11am - 5pm and then shut for shoppers on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

As the Christmas rush intensifies, shoppers should check the opening hours of their local supermarket on the retailer’s website to avoid a wasted journey.

Morrisons

Morrisons is set to operate on normal trading hours between December 20 - December 23.

However, from Christmas Eve most stores will run on reduced opening hours, expected to open at around 10am and close at 4pm.

The supermarket retailer will shut for staff on Christmas Day but is expected to open up again between 9am and 6pm on Boxing Day.

The majority of Morrisons stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with reduced hours.

These hours, however, may vary at each store, so shoppers are urged to check before travelling.

Morrisons will be open to shoppers on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners stores will shut all 364 of its stores on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day and New Year’s Day most of the retailer’s stores will be closed with a small number remaining open.

The only exceptions on these days will be branches at the Welcome Break service stations.

From December 27 most of the retailer’s stores will return to normal trading hours until New Year’s Eve.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will close all 400 of its stores across the country on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Between December 18 and December 22 the supermarket will be open from 6am - 10pm.

On December 23 and 24, some Marks and Spencer stores will be open until 10pm for all last-minute shopping needs.

Shoppers are advised to check their local branch opening times on the retailer’s store locator tool.

Asda

Asda will be open on Christmas Eve between 6am and 7pm for anyone in a last-minute hurry.

As for Christmas Day, as with most other stores, the supermarket retailer will be shut.

However, Asda will open its doors again on Boxing Day between 9am - 6pm.

But customers should check local store times just in case.