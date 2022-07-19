Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill as inflation rises

By Megan Hinton

Brits are facing an extra £454 added to their food shopping bills as grocery price inflation creeps near to the highest level since 2008.

According to new research from from retail firm Kantar, food price inflation jumped to 9.9 per cent over the past month, rising from 8.3 per cent the previous month.

Food manufacturers and retailers have dealt with continued supply chain disruption alongside the soaring costs of energy and ingredients.

Kantar head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt said: "It’s a complex picture and the grocers are busy negotiating with their suppliers to mitigate impact at the tills as far as possible."

The researchers looked at the average cost increase for a barbecue this summer, claiming "buying burgers, halloumi and coleslaw for some al fresco dining would cost you 13%, 17% and 14% more than it would have this time last year".

It comes after Ofgem reviewed its price cap on energy bills, upping it by £693 per year to £1,971.

Bills will be capped at the updated rate between April and October, meaning another £58 on bills every month for the typical household.

However, it is predicted that there could be a further increase on the cap to more than £2,300 per year for the typical household in October.

Wayne Snyder, Blue Yonder’s vice president of retail strategy, said: "We’re already seeing grocers taking steps to overcome inflation challenges as many – like Asda and Morrisons – have cut prices on hundreds of items.

"Others – like Sainsburys and Waitrose – are personalising discounts, while Tesco continues to provide discounts for their club members."

Fuel prices have also risen steeply and have already hit £2 per litre at some motorway service stations.

At Washington South services on the A1 between Sunderland and Newcastle, LBC found a litre of unleaded cost an eye-watering £2.02 per litre.

Diesel costs £2.04 at the same fuel station.

A Gulf petrol garage in Essex and another forecourt on the M6 in Cumbria were also selling fuel for more than £2-per-litre.

The RAC said it now costs £98 to fill the average car with petrol and £101.86 with diesel.