Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill as inflation rises

19 July 2022, 12:52

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill
Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Brits are facing an extra £454 added to their food shopping bills as grocery price inflation creeps near to the highest level since 2008.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to new research from from retail firm Kantar, food price inflation jumped to 9.9 per cent over the past month, rising from 8.3 per cent the previous month.

Food manufacturers and retailers have dealt with continued supply chain disruption alongside the soaring costs of energy and ingredients.

Kantar head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt said: "It’s a complex picture and the grocers are busy negotiating with their suppliers to mitigate impact at the tills as far as possible."

Read more: 'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

The researchers looked at the average cost increase for a barbecue this summer, claiming "buying burgers, halloumi and coleslaw for some al fresco dining would cost you 13%, 17% and 14% more than it would have this time last year".

It comes after Ofgem reviewed its price cap on energy bills, upping it by £693 per year to £1,971.

Bills will be capped at the updated rate between April and October, meaning another £58 on bills every month for the typical household.

However, it is predicted that there could be a further increase on the cap to more than £2,300 per year for the typical household in October.

Read more: Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?

Wayne Snyder, Blue Yonder’s vice president of retail strategy, said: "We’re already seeing grocers taking steps to overcome inflation challenges as many – like Asda and Morrisons – have cut prices on hundreds of items.

"Others – like Sainsburys and Waitrose – are personalising discounts, while Tesco continues to provide discounts for their club members."

Fuel prices have also risen steeply and have already hit £2 per litre at some motorway service stations.

At Washington South services on the A1 between Sunderland and Newcastle, LBC found a litre of unleaded cost an eye-watering £2.02 per litre.

Diesel costs £2.04 at the same fuel station.

A Gulf petrol garage in Essex and another forecourt on the M6 in Cumbria were also selling fuel for more than £2-per-litre.

The RAC said it now costs £98 to fill the average car with petrol and £101.86 with diesel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aden Pearson died after being hit by his brother, who drove drunk to look for him

Drink-driver who went to check his brother was safe accidentally hit him and killed him

Prince Harry warns of 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Prince Harry blasts Roe v Wade ruling as 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Tobias Ellwood tweeted yesterday that he was in Moldova

Tobias Ellwood MP stripped of Tory party whip after abstaining in confidence vote

Grant Shapps says transport industry can't cope with extreme weather

'UK not built to stand 40C': Shapps says transport can't cope with extreme weather

Live
Today is expected to be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK

Heatwave LIVE: UK temperature passes 40C for the first time ever

Sixty people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch after a fire broke out

Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at block of flats in East London

Zelenskyy suspends 28 officials from Ukraine's security service

Zelenskyy suspends 28 'collaborators and traitors' from Ukraine's security service

Today was the hottest day ever recorded in the UK

Hottest day in UK history as temperature hits 40C during extreme heatwave

Headers could be completely banned for children under 12 after the FA announced a trial of the rule

Football Association to trial heading ban for under-12s amid brain injury fears

Nigel Malt crushed his daughter with his car

Dad who ran over daughter, 19, twice when 'consumed with anger' convicted of murder

Dogs should not be left in hot cars on warm days

What should I do if I see a dog shut in a hot car?

Police were alerted at 4:43pm that the teenager had gone missing after entering the water at Tagg's Island in Hampton (pictured)

Boy, 14, believed to have drowned after going missing in the Thames

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat eliminated from the Tory leadership race as Rishi remains in lead

Boris Johnson's government has won a confidence vote after a long debate

Boris Johnson's government wins confidence vote after five-hour debate

Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove today told LBC he will "serve in any government of any Conservative leader".

'I'll serve under any Conservative leader', Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove says

Tory leadership race has descended into frantic and devious haggling, says Andrew Marr

Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Wildfires

Man held as police probe raging wildfires in France

Russia Ukraine War

Russian cruise missiles strike villages around Ukraine’s port city of Odesa
Jafar Panahi

Iran says acclaimed filmmaker must serve six-year sentence

Jafar Panahi

Iran says acclaimed filmmaker must serve six-year sentence

Belgium EU Albania North Macedonia

EU starts membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s acting leader to face two rivals in vote for president
Virus Outbreak China

Chinese authorities apologise for breaking into homes to look for Covid contacts
Fatal Grizzly Attack

California woman killed in rare predatory attack by bear, report finds
Hawaii Big Waves

Towering waves crash into homes and weddings in Hawaii

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London