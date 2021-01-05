Supermarket lockdown rules for Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl, Aldi and M&S

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson has announced another national lockdown along with a whole roster of rules for England to try and reduce the rate of Covid-19 infections, including for when you go shopping.

The Prime Minister has set out further measures as part of a lockdown in England in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

People will only be allowed to leave their house for limited reasons

Mr Johnson said residents can leave their homes for shopping for necessities such as food and medicine, but only as infrequently as possible.

But what are the government rules and conditions have supermarkets imposed themselves?

Non-essential shops will close in all areas

All non-essential shops, hairdressers and personal care salons must close.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, off-licences, builders' merchants and garden centres can stay open, as can launderettes, car repair shops, car washes, banks, market stalls selling essentials and bike shops.

Restaurants and other hospitality venues can continue with delivery or takeaway only, but people will not be able to add alcohol to any orders they collect.

Entertainment venues such as cinemas, skating rinks and bowling alleys must remain closed.

Asda

The major Wall-Mart chain said it will increase safety measures across stores in the UK with its new virtual queuing app called "Quidini".

Customers can wait in their cars until a slot becomes available.

Stores will also have added protective antimicrobial coating to several customers "touchpoints", such as handles in stores such as doors and trolleys.

The coating is intended to kill bacteria and viruses.

Masks will still be mandatory while shopping, unless you are medically exempt.

Tesco

Some stores have cordoned off what are deemed as "non-essential" items such as kitchenware and clothing.

It has employed a one in one out system used to control the number of people inside.

This is coupled with a traffic light system to let customers know if they can enter, which is green, and whether it is full to capacity, red.

Morrisons offers a next-day doorstep delivery for customers who are self-isolating or unable to get to a store. Picture: PA

Sainsbury's

The store has Perspex screens between checkouts and hand sanitiser throughout stores.

Queuing systems are also implemented when necessary.

One adult per household is recommended to shop at any one time.

Elderly and vulnerable customers will be prioritised for online delivery slots too and they will have priority entry from 8am to 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

NHS workers have priority from 7.30am to 8am between Monday and Saturday.

Morrisons

The store offers a next-day doorstep delivery for customers who are self-isolating or unable to get to a store.

People can also organise an emergency grocery delivery by phoning 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

NHS workers have priority access from 6-7am Monday to Saturday as well as 9.30am on Sundays.

The supermarket also has queues outside of shops and allow customers with a basket to skip the queue.

Aldi

A traffic light system similar to Tescos is in place and was one of the first supermarkets to introduce the system during the initial lockdown.

Customers are also encouraged to pick quieter times, usually from 7pm to 10pm.

Lidl

Although it has no specific store-wide restrictions in place, the supermarket asks customers to shop at quieter times and also encourage mask-wearing.

M&S

Shoppers can buy their items as they go through the store via their app.

This means customers do not have to pay at the checkout, as long as their basket does not total more than £30.

People can also book specific time slots to visit a store as part of the "book and shop" feature on the app.

The store also encourages face masks and has sanitiser points throughout the store, and perspex at checkouts.

How long is this lockdown expected to last?

The lockdown is expected to stay in place until the middle of February and police will have enforcement powers

It comes into force immediately and is expected to go on until the middle of February. The start of the February school half-term is scheduled for the middle of the month.

The lockdown is being enshrined in law and police can take action if people leave home without a reasonable excuse.

The police can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.