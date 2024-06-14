Breaking News

Thousands of supermarket sandwiches, wraps and salads recalled over possible E. coli contamination

LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Thousands of supermarket sandwiches and salad products have been recalled over possible E. coli contamination.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A food manufacturer is recalling sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major UK supermarkets because of a potential link to an E.coli outbreak that left a number of people across the UK in hospital.

Officials said the move by Greencore Group is a "precautionary measure".

The products being recalled include sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Co-op, and retail pharmacy chain Boots.

Read more: Health warning after E.coli outbreak linked to 'nationally distributed food item' hospitalises 37

Read more: Oxford rowers blame E. coli outbreak after being beaten by Cambridge in Boat Race again

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: "Sandwich manufacturers are taking a precautionary measure to recall various sandwiches wraps and salads in response to findings from investigations by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who are working to identify the cause of an ongoing outbreak caused by shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec)."

E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals.

However some strains, like Stec, can make people very ill.

The FSA advises any consumers who have any of the products being recalled not to eat them.

Full list of recalled products:

Aldi

Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon

BLT Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Salad Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ploughman's Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Prawn Layered Salad - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda

Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

BLT (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Tuna Crunch Sub Roll - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Boots

BBQ Chicken wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

BLT (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Mixed Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Veggie Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op

Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ham & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons

Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Gluten Free Sandwich Platter - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Greek Style Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Jerk Halloumi Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

This story is being updated