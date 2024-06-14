Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Breaking News
Thousands of supermarket sandwiches, wraps and salads recalled over possible E. coli contamination
14 June 2024, 16:46 | Updated: 14 June 2024, 16:57
Thousands of supermarket sandwiches and salad products have been recalled over possible E. coli contamination.
A food manufacturer is recalling sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major UK supermarkets because of a potential link to an E.coli outbreak that left a number of people across the UK in hospital.
Officials said the move by Greencore Group is a "precautionary measure".
The products being recalled include sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Co-op, and retail pharmacy chain Boots.
Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: "Sandwich manufacturers are taking a precautionary measure to recall various sandwiches wraps and salads in response to findings from investigations by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who are working to identify the cause of an ongoing outbreak caused by shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec)."
E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals.
However some strains, like Stec, can make people very ill.
The FSA advises any consumers who have any of the products being recalled not to eat them.
Full list of recalled products:
Aldi
- Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon
- BLT Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken Salad Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Ploughman's Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Prawn Layered Salad - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda
- Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- BLT (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- Tuna Crunch Sub Roll - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
- Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Boots
- BBQ Chicken wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- BLT (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Mixed Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Veggie Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op
- Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Ham & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024
- Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons
- Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Gluten Free Sandwich Platter - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's
- Peri Peri Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Greek Style Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
- Jerk Halloumi Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
This story is being updated