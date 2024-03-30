Oxford rowers blame E. coli outbreak after being beaten by Cambridge in Boat Race again

By Chay Quinn

Oxford rovers have blamed E. coli for their loss to Cambridge in the annual Boat Race - after both teams were warned not to enter the Thames because high levels of the disease was found.

Cambridge won the men's race for the fifth time in six years - as well as winning the women's race.

Crews had been told not to enter the Thames because high levels of E. coli was present in the London river.

After the men's race, Oxford rower Leonard Jenkins said some of the crew had been struggling with the illness.

"This is not to take anything away from Cambridge at all but I do also want to say that we've had a few guys go down pretty badly ill with the E. coli," the Oxford number seven told the BBC.

After the men's race, Oxford rower Leonard Jenkins said some of the crew had been struggling with the illness. Picture: Alamy

Cambridge Men's President Sebastian Benzecry celebrates with the trophy after the Gemini Boat Race 2024 on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Saturday March 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"This morning I was throwing up and I wasn't sure I was going to be able to race. I kept that quiet and ultimately that's on my shoulders, it may not have been the right choice because I didn't have my all to give in that race.

"It would be a lot nicer if there wasn't as much poo in the water. It's not to take away from Cambridge, as we may not have beaten them even if we were all on top form."

None of the four teams entered the water after the race - and were told to take additional precautions to protect themselves before the race began.