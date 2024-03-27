'Don't throw the cox into the Thames', Boat Race crews warned, as high levels of E-Coli found in the water

Members of the 2023 Cambridge crew throw their cox Jasper Parish into the water as they celebrate the winning of the men s boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The tradition of the winning cox in the Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race being thrown into the Thames by their team-mates may have come to an end this year - because of sewage in the water.

Boat Race chiefs have advised crews not to get into the water and wash off at a dedicated cleansing station at the finish this weekend, after E-Coli was found at almost ten times the acceptable level in the Thames.

That means that anyone exposed to the water could get sick - with a low risk they may be hospitalised, James Wallace, chief executive of pressure group River Action said.

The E-Coli bacteria was discovered during regular testing by River Action and the Fulham Reach Boat Club between February 28 and March 26, using a World Health Organisation-verified E.coli analyser.

It comes after it emerged that Thames Water had discharged sewage into the Greater London area of the Thames for 1,914 hours from the start of 2024 up to March 26 - the equivalent to 79 out of the 85 days.

The Cambridge women's team during a training session on the River Thames. Picture: Alamy

Data obtained by LBC also shows that Thames Water was responsible for almost 1500 incidents of sewage dumping lasting over a day compared to 633 in 2022 - a staggering 136% increase.

Overall in 2023 in England, there was a 54% increase in the number of sewage spills, compared to 2022, Environment Agency figures.

The historic Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge takes place on Saturday on the Thames.

Rowers have been advised not to enter the water, to cover cuts, grazes and blisters with waterproof dressings, to take care not to swallow river water that splashes close to the mouth, to wear suitable footwear when launching or recovering a boat, and to clean all equipment thoroughly.

Mr Wallace added in a statement: "We are in a tragic situation when elite athletes are issued with health guidance ahead of a historic race on the capital's river.

"Our water quality results show what happens after decades of neglect by an unregulated water company, Thames Water."

The organisation said rowers, communities and conservationists are uniting to ask the government to enforce the law and prosecute polluters.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy our rivers and seas without risking their health," Mr Wallace said.

The Cambridge men's team during a training session on the River Thames. Picture: Alamy

Boat Race organisers said they had put in place "a series of precautionary measures this year to protect the health of [the] athletes".

That includes "guidance regarding the covering up of open wounds, regular handwashing, a cleansing station at the finish area and highlighting the risks of entering the water.

"We will also be taking on board British Rowing’s recent Poor Water Quality Guidance, issued in partnership with River Action, as we look forward to the Gemini Boat Race 2024."

World champion Imogen Grant, who was also a triple Boat Race winner with Cambridge, said: "As a rower, the water I row on is my field of play, and the results of the E.coli testing show that rowers are putting their health at risk to do the sport they love.

"Thousands of people rely on our rivers for work and recreation and they are being choked with sewage and pollution.

"More needs to be done to improve our water quality across the country, and testing like this gives us a picture of just how far we have to go."