Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox dies aged 47 from leukaemia as tributes pour in

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox who has died aged 47. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

Tributes are being paid to Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox, who has died at the age of 47.

The actress, who was best know for playing the role of Meg Masters between 2006 and 2008 in the hit American tv series, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020.

Her death was announced on social media by her sister. In a post she said: "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.

"Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

Paying tribute, Supernatural creator Erik Kripke shared a heartfelt statement.

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter, he wrrote: "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young.

"She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary."

Away from the Supernatural series, Nicki also featured on a string of other popular TV series, including Cold Case, Law & Order, USA High, Ally McBeal, The X-Files and Boy Meets World.

She also played parts in blockbuster films such as Jeepers Creepers 2 and Perfect Stranger. Her last credit came in 2014 when she played the part of Danielle Williams in Dead On Campus.