Supreme Court To Rule On Legality Of Proroguing Parliament

24 September 2019, 06:52

Protesters outside the Supreme Court
Protesters outside the Supreme Court. Picture: PA

The Supreme Court will give its historic ruling this morning over the legality of the five-week suspension of Parliament.

Justices at the Supreme Court have been asked to determine whether the Prime Minister's advice to the Queen was an "unlawful abuse of power".

If the 11 justices decide the Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully, Parliament may have to reconvene.

The ruling will be given at 10.30am - hear it live on LBC, along with the best reaction and analysis.

At that time, Boris Johnson will be in New York, where the United Nations General Assembly is taking place.

He is expected to raise the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a meeting with Iran's President Rouhani. The British-Iranian dual national's been held in jail in Tehran since 2016 accused of spying, which she denies.

Boris Johnson in a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel
Boris Johnson in a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. Picture: PA

When asked if he will recall parliament if he loses, he told reporters: "I will wait and see what the justices decide, the Supreme Court decides, because as I've said before I believe that the reasons for ... wanting a Queen's speech were very good indeed."

Asked whether he would rule out proroguing Parliament again before the current October 31 Brexit deadline, the PM replied: "I'm saying that Parliament will have bags of time to scrutinise the deal that I hope we will be able to do."

The Prime Minister advised the Queen on August 28 to prorogue Parliament for five weeks, and it was suspended on September 9 until October 14.

Mr Johnson says the five-week suspension is to allow the Government to set out a new legislative agenda in a Queen's Speech when MPs return to Parliament.

