“Surge pricing” on energy bills could hit millions of households

10 February 2022, 12:32 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 12:36

Energy bills
“Surge pricing” on energy bills could change millions of household bills (Alamy: Picture). Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Millions of households in the UK could be offered tariffs on their energy bills with prices that update every half hour.

The change will see people paying more during peak times and less at quieter times throughout the year.

Three of Britain’s largest energy providers - EDF, Octopus and Scottish Power - have gotten behind the large-scale move.

It has been compared to an ‘Uber-style’ model that sees the taxi service charge a higher fee at busier times.

Energy regulator Ofgem says it will give the opportunity for customers to switch their energy usage down at peak times, like the evenings where they’re charged more.

They say this will save 11 million households money on their energy spending to those who opt in.

Time of use tariffs will be available to any customer with a smart meter. Currently, most customers are on tariffs that offer a flat rate for usage at any time.

Free smart meters have been introduced around the country to help households monitor and adjust their energy spend.

But, there are concerns that the changes will make tariffs too complex and become more expensive for households.

Read more: Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Energy suppliers EDF, Octopus and Scottish Power are among those that have backed the change.

Ofgem has requested suppliers bring in the changes to all smart meters by 2025.

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “This major system upgrade is a significant milestone on Britain’s path to net zero.

“It will enable a more efficient, flexible and greener energy system which will save billions of pounds per year on all consumers’ energy bills.”

This comes during an ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK.

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The energy bill price cap will rise by 54% in April - meaning a £693 per year increase for millions of households.

It also comes after pressure to revoke the controversial 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance was denied by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The annual bill for a typical household is due to go up from £1,277 to £1,971 from April.

But, Ofgem have ensured that “those in vulnerable circumstances remain protected.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emma told LBC she has spent thousands of pounds on trying to get support for her disabled son.

Parents spend £14billion trying to get support for children with special educational needs

Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

'Charming' Tinder conman jailed for swindling £140k from woman to fund 'high life'

Nicola Sturgeon

Face masks to be scrapped in Scotland’s schools, Nicola Sturgeon confirms

The Queen kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations by saying she wanted her daughter-in-law to become Queen Camilla

'Honoured and very touched': Camilla speaks out over Queen Consort title for first time

Exclusive
Angel Lynn (left) now requires round the clock care, her auntie (right) has told LBC.

Angel Lynn's aunt has said she's 'horrified' one of them will walk free in months

Dame Cressida Dick has insisted she won't walk despite a string of controversies

Defiant Cressida Dick vows not to quit claiming the Met is better than before

Breaking
This is the second time the Prince has contracted covid, the first being in March 2020.

Prince Charles catches Covid for second time while Camilla tests negative

Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal

Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major

Prince Harry has promised to continue the “unfinished” work of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry vows to continue Diana's 'unfinished' HIV fight in video chat from LA

In a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General, the PM reiterated the UK's support for European security.

Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

A fire caused by an e-bike battery pack ripped through the home

Shocking footage emerges of devastating 'lithium fire' sparked when e-bike battery ignited

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable.

'It's not acceptable but I forgive him': Coleen Rooney speaks out on Wayne's cheating

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.

Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day

Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

Latest News

See more Latest News

Images from a remote-controlled submersible robot show damaged areas inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant

Robot photos appear to show melted fuel at Fukushima reactor

Tesla logo

Tesla recalls nearly 580,000 vehicles over ‘Boombox’ function
Actress and activist Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie urges Senate to renew Violence Against Women Act
Htun Zaw Win

Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

A despondent woman sitting on a couch

Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police