Surge testing deployed in Lambeth and Cumbria

19 June 2021, 11:23

Surge testing is being rolled out in parts of south London and Cumbria amid a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant
Surge testing is being rolled out in parts of south London and Cumbria amid a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Surge testing is being rolled out in parts of south London and Cumbria amid a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India.

People who live in Lambeth are strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 PCR test, whether or not they have symptoms.

The enhanced testing will begin on Saturday in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall.

So far, all the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Read more: Boris Johnson under pressure to reform after Chesham by-election defeat

Surge testing will also begin in Cumbria where everyone aged 12 to 30 who lives, works or studies in the area is strongly encouraged to take a PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Those of school age will be offered testing at school.

The DHSC said people in these areas should continue to make use of free twice-weekly lateral flow tests alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.

It comes after a week in which the Prime Minister delayed the much anticipated Freedom Day from 21 June to 19 July after a rise in the cases of the Delta variant across the country.

READ MORE: F***ing hopeless: Cummings leaks 'PM's Whatsapp exchange over Hancock'

It was then officially confirmed after MPs voted 461 to 60 to approve the extension of Covid restrictions.

The decision was made to allow time for the vaccine rollout to catch up, as the Delta variant of the virus has caused "serious concern". But Labour have criticised No10, saying the blame lies with them for not bringing in stricter measures at the borders.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged ministers to scrap the amber list on the government's traffic light system for travel, moving it onto the red list "with a proper hotel quarantine system".

He also said the delay to the reopening on 21 June was a "hammer blow to people across the country".

Read more: 'Kick in the teeth': business owners react to roadmap delay

Watch: 'Bizarre, unprecedented event' would be needed to stop 19 July, Gove tells LBC

Tory MP and Chair of the Covid Recovery Group, Mark Harper told LBC on Tuesday: "We should have moved on 21 June. Both of the vaccines are very effective against preventing people from going to hospital.

"I think we could have moved ahead perfectly safely on 21 June."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hong Kong Apple Daily

Executives from Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily face court

France Party Violence

French police clash with young people at curfew-breaking rave
Virus Outbreak Japan

Plans for six Tokyo sites to livestream Olympics scrapped

Boris Johnson was under increased pressure to rethink his planning reforms after a by-election defeat

Boris Johnson under pressure to reform after Chesham by-election defeat
India Obit Milkha Singh

India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies aged 91

The Ever Given has been detained following the operation to free the massive vessel which ran aground in March

Suez Canal ship Ever Given 'grounded again', lawyers say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

The Terror expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Manchester Arena inquiry: suicide bomber 'hiding in plain sight', terrorism reviewer tells LBC
Nick Ferrari wants the country to unlock

'If we allow ourselves to be in hock to doom-mongers we'll never break free'
Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London