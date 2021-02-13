Breaking News

Surge testing in three new UK areas after cases of South Africa variant detected

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Nick Hardinges

Surge testing will be introduced in parts of Middlesbrough, Walsall and Hampshire after cases of the South African Covid variant were detected.

People in the TS7 postcode area of Middlesbrough, the RG26 area of North Hampshire and parts of Walsall are being encouraged to take a Covid-19 test, regardless of whether they have symptoms following the emergence of the SA strain.

This story is being updated...