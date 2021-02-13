Breaking News

Surge testing in three new UK areas after cases of South Africa variant detected

13 February 2021, 13:07 | Updated: 13 February 2021, 13:13

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Surge testing will be introduced in parts of Middlesbrough, Walsall and Hampshire after cases of the South African Covid variant were detected.

People in the TS7 postcode area of Middlesbrough, the RG26 area of North Hampshire and parts of Walsall are being encouraged to take a Covid-19 test, regardless of whether they have symptoms following the emergence of the SA strain.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Warmer weather is set to replace the freezing temperatures seen in the UK for the past week

Record-breaking 'extreme freeze' set to end as warmer weather creeps in
Italy Politics

Ex-central bank chief Mario Draghi takes over as Italy’s PM

A pair have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a one-year-old boy

Couple arrested in murder probe after death of baby they were set to adopt
Somalia Explosion

Suicide attacker detonates bomb near Somalia’s presidential palace
BBC

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

Police in London broke up an illegal gathering of up to 40 people in Wandsworth (file photo)

Police in London break up illegal gathering of up to 40 people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government must impose sanctions on Myanmar military amid coup

Government must impose sanctions on Myanmar military amid coup
UK quarantine hotels gearing up for failure, warns epidemiologist

UK quarantine hotels gearing up for failure, warns expert

Furlough scheme is hiding suppressed unemployment, warns economics expert

Furlough scheme is likely hiding suppressed unemployment, warns expert
Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC
"The Chancellor refuses to meet me over 3 million excluded," says Annaliese Dodds

'The Chancellor won't meet me over 3 million excluded,' says Anneliese Dodds
James O'Brien is 'utterly unsurprised' hotel quarantine scheme 'fell at the first hurdle'

'Unsurprising': James O'Brien reacts to hotel quarantine scheme 'falling at first hurdle'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London