Survivor of failed Titan trip recalls moment passengers had to 'rock from side to side' to get sub back to surface

27 July 2023, 12:52

Bill Price said he had survivor's guilt after his OceanGate Titan trip
Bill Price said he had survivor's guilt after his OceanGate Titan trip. Picture: YouTube/Handout

By Kit Heren

A survivor of a botched trip to the Titanic in OceanGate's Titan submersible has told of the moment passengers had to rock from side to side to get the vessel back to the surface.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bill Price was a passenger on the Titan's maiden voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic in 2021.

But the propulsion system on the vessel, which suffered a catastrophic implosion in June this year, killing all passengers, failed on the first trip down.

The Titan had several safety measures to get back to the surface if systems failed, including a mechanism to release weights from the vessel, which would make it float up to the surface.

But the weights failed to dislodge.

Read more: Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety

Read more: Simulation shows how Titan sub collapsed 'millisecond by millisecond' as crew heard ominous 'loud pops and creaks'

The Oceangate submersible Titan
The Oceangate submersible Titan. Picture: Alamy

Recalling his trip after this June's fatal disaster, Mr Price said: "There was some apprehension of how are we going to get back up".

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who were both on the first trip and died on the June 2023 voyage, told the passengers to rock from side to side to get the weights to dislodge themselves.

The passengers eventually heard the sound of the weights falling off - which Mr Price told the LA Times was "such a relief".

Despite his unnerving experience on the first trip, Mr Price readily went on the next available descent, and said he was delighted to see the Titanic wreckage.

The wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic. Picture: Getty

"In terms of regret, I certainly don’t have any regrets," he said. "I do feel that maybe at the time I jumped into it without knowing everything."

But on learning of the June 2023 disaster, Mr Price said he was grieving the loss of Mr Rush and Mr Nargeolet.

"I do have survivor’s guilt," he said.

Expeditions on the Titan sub cost $250,000, and typically lasted around eight hours.

Five people died in the catastrophic implosion in June, including Mr Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Stockton Rush
Stockton Rush. Picture: Alamy

Since the fatal Titan expedition, a number of people have spoken of their concerns about Mr Rush's attitude to safety, which he viewed as a barrier to innovation.

A number of cost-cutting measures and risky design choices may have also contributed to the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible, experts have previously suggested. One major concern over the sub's design centres around the hull.

The Titan's hull was designed to be shaped like a pill, rather than a more standard sphere shape.

This was an attempt to fit more people inside to join the trip.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters extinguish flames after an Mi-8 helicopter crash near Tyungur village, Altai Republic, southern Siberia, Russia

Russian helicopter crash kills four and injures 10

A man stands on a capsized passenger boat during a rescue operation

At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after boat overturns in Philippines

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

No medical cause given for Sinead O'Connor's death as police reveal autopsy will 'take weeks'

Coutts CEO Peter Flavel (L) and Nigel Farage (R)

Coutts CEO becomes second senior NatWest Group official to quit over Nigel Farage banking row

Alicia Navarro has returned safe and well

Emotional mum of teenage girl who vanished for four years then reappeared 2,000 miles away declares 'miracles do exist'

Rescuers prepare to save miners trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach eight workers trapped in illegal mining hole

Morrissey criticised the response to Sinead's death and the lack of support for her while she was still alive

Morrissey lashes out over celebrity tributes to Sinead O’Connor - labelling them 'sterile slop' and 'too late'

A doctor inside the intensive care unit of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine

Kyiv ‘launches major offensive’ against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine

Roca Rey is recovering at home and plans to return next week

Horror moment so-called 'Messi of Matadors' is brutally gored and thrown into air by 1,000lbs bull

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape fears he must pay for prison bed and board from his compensation

Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland

Fire still burning on ship carrying 3,000 cars near bird habitat

Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed multiple times

Pictured: Charlie 'Cheeks' Cosser, 17, stabbed to death at end-of-term marquee party at Sussex farmhouse

Breaking
Louis De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole life order at Northampton Crown Court for shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana

Man who shot and killed Sergeant Matt Ratana in custody cell will die in jail after being handed whole life order

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

Supporters of Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum show their support in Niamey, Niger, on Wednesday

Mutinous soldiers ‘take’ Niger but government ‘will not tolerate’ coup

Latest News

See more Latest News

Microsoft Teams on a mobile phone

EU launches investigation into Microsoft’s bundling of Office and Teams

The tram crash killed seven people

TfL fined £10m for health and safety failures over Croydon tram crash that killed seven people
Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

Sinead O'Connor found 'unresponsive' at London home, as police say her death is not suspicious
Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear centre, said he is gay in an emotional announcement

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae backed by fans after saying he is gay

Hugh Grant in the Wonka trailer

Hugh Grant casting as Oompa Loompa in new Wonka film criticised by actor with dwarfism

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit blasts 'meaningless' police apology
Mitch McConnell is helped after freezing at the microphones during a press conference

Mitch McConnell helped away from cameras after freezing during press conference

Co-op said shoplifting had reached record levels in its stores

'Brazen and violent gangs' lead shoplifting spree at Co-op as bosses call for more help from police
Navarro has turned up safe and well

Girl who vanished four years ago aged 14 after running away from home walks into police station 2,000 miles away
Tributes have been paid to Sinead O'Connor who has died aged 56

Fame, Prince and the loss of her son - Sinead O'Connor in her own words

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit