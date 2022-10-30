Breaking News

More than 60 dead after hundreds of people plunged into river in suspension bridge collapse in India's western Gujarat state

The collapsed bridge in Gujarat. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

More than 60 people have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, plunging hundreds of people into the river below.

The footbridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, officials said.

Alongside the 60 people have already been confirmed dead, around a hundred more are injured, after hundreds fell into the river Machchu in the town of Morbi.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today



PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

"We can confirm that 30 people have lost their lives, many have been rescued from the river and some are still missing," said Amit Jhala, a senior administrator at the state-run hospital to where victims had been taken.

Some 100 people could be trapped under the bridge, officials have said.

Footage from the scene shows people trying to cling onto the suspension bridge, which is partly in the water.

Local media outlets reported 400 people were on the structure at the time it collapsed.

It comes just four days after the historic bridge was reopened following repairs that had seen it closed for six months.

The 230-metre historic bridge was built during the 19th century, when India was part of the British empire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat, his home state, for a three-day visit, said he has told the state chief minister to launch the rescue operation immediately.

The government "takes responsibility" for the tragedy, a local politician said.

"The government takes responsibility for this tragedy. The PM has spoken to the Chief Minister. All top officials are on ground," Brijesh Merja, minister of state in the Ministry of labour and employment in Gujarat.

Morbi is in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Picture: Google Street View

"We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter," he added.

Mr Modi has announced compensation for the injured, and for the next of kin of people who died.