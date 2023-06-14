Sussex home that Henry VIII gave to his fourth wife Anne of Cleves after marriage annulment on sale for over £2m

14 June 2023, 21:06

The house was granted to King Henry VIII's fourth wife Anne of Cleves
The house was granted to King Henry VIII's fourth wife Anne of Cleves. Picture: Jackson-stops

By Emma Soteriou

A Sussex house that Henry VIII gave his fourth wife after their marriage was annulled in 1540 has been put on the market for £2.25million.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grade-I listed Wings Place, which is better known as Anne of Cleves House, is open for public tours in Ditchling, East Sussex, but privately owned.

The five-bed property was given to Anne after her marriage to Henry came to an end, with it being annulled on the grounds that the marriage had not been consummated.

It has three floors with three bathrooms, two oak staircases, several 16th Century fireplaces and a priest hole.

Original Tudor features remain in the build, including open timber beams, brick chimneys and leaded windows.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Anne of Cleves
Anne of Cleves. Picture: Alamy

In the western wing of the house is a drawing room as well as a library which leads on to a terrace.

Steps in the kitchen also lead down to a cellar which consists of a store room and wine cellar.

The upstairs rooms of Wings Place were used for secret Catholic services and the priest hole at the top of the stairs was believed to have been used as a hiding place, according to Jackson-Stops.

The estate agent has put the property on the market at the guide price of £2.25million.

Read more: Scientists believe they have cracked evolution's biggest mystery... what came first the chicken or the egg!

Read more: Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight who was jailed for £6million robbery dies aged 89

Henry VIII gave the house to Anne of Cleves
Henry VIII gave the house to Anne of Cleves. Picture: Alamy

Following the Dissolution of the Monasteries between 1536 and 1541, the property was gifted to Henry VIII, who later gave it to Thomas Cromwell who served as chief minister to the king. It was then granted to Anne but she never visited it. 

Henry VIII married Anne of Cleves after commissioning a portrait of her from Hans Holbein but after meeting her in real life he found her unattractive.

Anne agreed to divorce the king, with the settlement also including her getting both Richmond Palace and Hever Castle.

She went on to live a comfortable life known as "the King's Beloved Sister" and remained friends with him and his children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Man, 34, dies on railway tracks in south London after police chase

The victim has been named as Christina Quinn

'She will be missed beyond words': NHS chief named as one of three victims who died after boat caught fire in Egypt

Boris Johnson has called on Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign if the claims he broke lockdown rules are true

Boris Johnson calls for Tory MP on Privileges Committee to resign over allegation that he broke lockdown rules

This is the moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested

CCTV shows moment Nottingham attack suspect is tasered and arrested by police

Thousands gathered in the Italian city for Mr Belusconi's state funeral.

Thousands flock to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan as Italy's Prime Minister comforts his grieving wife

Families of Nottingham attack victims Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates at a vigil in the city

'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil

The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

Homeless have-a-go hero tells of terrifying moment he fought off Nottingham killings suspect trying to break into hostel

Nottingham knife and van suspect is not cooperating with police

Nottingham attack suspect is refusing to answer police questions as detectives probe his mental health

Georgia Bilham

Woman found guilty of sexual assault after tricking short-sighted teenager into thinking that she was a man

What came first...the chicken or the egg

Scientists believe they have cracked evolution's biggest mystery... what came first the chicken or the egg!

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

Aslef members have voted to continue strikes

Train driver strikes extended for another six months amid long-running pay dispute

Mark M. Dicara shot himself in the leg

Man shot himself in leg 'while dreaming he was being burgled' - and gets charged for gun crime

Silvio Berlusconi's coffin is carried into Milan's cathedral

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi honoured with state funeral in Milan

Holidaymakers have been warned by the UK Foreign Office about the rules.

Spain holidaymakers issued warning over swimwear rule that could land Brits £250 fine in 'drunken tourism' restrictions

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Heartbroken family of Grace Kumar pay tribute to 'wonderful and beautiful' student killed in Nottingham

Latest News

See more Latest News

Survivors arrive at the Greek port of Kalamata

78 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing boat capsizes off Greece

David was delighted to learn of the British custom.

American man shares wholesome reaction to British custom of sharing torn-open bag of crisps with pals in the pub
Jonnie Irwin has recalled the ‘devastating moment’ he told wife his cancer was terminal

Jonnie Irwin 'removes himself' from family home to stay in hospice amid terminal cancer

The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

First photo emerges of Nottingham killings suspect as he 'tries to break into homeless hostel'
Barnaby Webber's cricket coach has paid tribute

'A big soft puppy': Cricket coach's tribute to 'fine young man' killed in Nottingham as he recalled his 'cheeky grin'
Just Stop Oil blocked up several streets in London on Wednesday morning

Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads
A Mary's Meals cup of porridge with fruit smiley face

Scottish charity Mary’s Meals wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham - along with students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'
The Lebanese parliament

Lebanese politicians fail in yet another attempt to elect president

A woman holds a candle during a silent protest

Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit