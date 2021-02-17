Charity rescues distressed swan dyed jet black by ‘unknown substance'

17 February 2021, 16:28

The distressed swan was saved by the RSPCA and Swan Support.
The distressed swan was saved by the RSPCA and Swan Support. Picture: RSPCA

By Joe Cook

A distressed swan has been saved by a team of animal rescuers after it was dyed jet black by an unknown substance.

On Saturday, a rescue operation was launched to save the bird after a member of the public spotted it in a pond off Mane Way in Westbury, Wiltshire.

A team of animal rescuers from the RSPCA worked with Swan Support to catch him before he was taken to a specialist wildlife centre.

The swan was taken to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre where he will be cleaned several times to get rid of the black powdery substance.

The animal care team said the substance was similar to printer toner or graphite.

Deep cleaning the swans can take two members of staff 30 minutes for each wash to fully remove the contaminate.

The RSPCA said the swan was covered in an unknown substance similar to printer toner.
The RSPCA said the swan was covered in an unknown substance similar to printer toner. Picture: RSPCA
The deep cleaning of a swan can take up to 30 minutes for each wash, the RSPCA say.
The deep cleaning of a swan can take up to 30 minutes for each wash, the RSPCA say. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Miranda Albinson said: “A rescue operation was put in place to save the swan and we’re grateful for everyone who made it possible.

“The bird was preening to try and clean off the substance but while they are doing this they are not feeding and they will become weak so we have to act fast before this happens.

“If a substance like this is not removed from waterbirds it reduces the natural waterproofing in their plumage, leaving them at risk of dying from hypothermia - so it is vital that they are treated as soon as possible.”

The swan is recovering well at the RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre.
The swan is recovering well at the RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA say the swan will continue to be given the "care he desperately needs" ahead of its release back into the wild.

However, Ms Albinson said they have concerns about a second swan who may have been covered in the substance.

“We are concerned for a second swan, the mate of the swan who was rescued, as we know they had been affected by the substance but managed to fly away so would encourage anyone who sees any birds in a black substance in this area to call us on 0300 1234 999.”

The charity say they have already received more than 82,000 calls to their rescue line for animals experiencing neglect, cruelty and suffering.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Casino

Former Trump casino where stars used to party goes out with a bang
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, centre, appears in court

Russia rejects European human rights court’s order to free Navalny
Covid-19

UN chief urges global plan to reverse ‘unfair’ vaccine access
Four additional symptoms should trigger a Covid test, according to a new study

Covid: Four new symptoms should trigger test, study says

Flowers and candles were laid on Ackmar Road on Friday.

Three arrested over murder of 18-year-old killed at Parsons Green tube station
Manchester's George Floyd mural was urinated on by two men

Pair arrested after two men urinate on George Floyd mural in Manchester

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls
Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital
Nick Ferrari shocked by asthmatic caller no longer having Covid vaccine priority

Nick Ferrari left shocked as asthmatic caller's Covid vaccine priority is removed
1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien

1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien
Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers

Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers
'There's no major university free speech issue as Gavin Williamson suggests'

'There's no major university free speech issue as Gavin Williamson suggests'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London