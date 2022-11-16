Swastika graffitied on a World War One memorial on Remembrance Sunday

Swastika graffitied on war memorial. Picture: David Ellis/Facebook

By Fran Way

A swastika was graffitied on a World War One memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

The hate symbol was sprayed in black across the names of fallen soldiers at the Hawlesbury War Memorial garden in Buckley, North Wales, on Sunday night.

Posting a picture of the horrific damage, a councillor for the area David Ellis said: “This is the ultimate mark of disrespect to those who gave everything.”

He explained: “I post this with a very heavy heart as I was the project lead on the restoration of the Hawkesbury War Memorial.

“[On Sunday night] the memorial was desecrated with a Nazi slogan this is the ultimate mark of disrespect to those who gave everything.

“There is CCTV around the area and it will be checked by the police.”

The picture of the scene shows the offensive symbol on the memorial surrounded by bright red poppy wreaths laid by those paying their respects during a parade on Sunday morning.

But just hours later, a thug destroyed the memorial posting an obscene huge swastika.

It has now been removed. It is understood that no arrests have been made.