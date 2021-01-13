Sweeping mental health care reforms promise 'greater choice' and reduced detentions

13 January 2021, 00:14 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 00:18

The Government has promised sweeping reforms to mental health services
The Government has promised sweeping reforms to mental health services. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Government has set out sweeping proposals to tackle mental health inequalities including the disproportionate detention of people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Plans to reform and modernise the Mental Health Act will give patients in a mental health crisis "greater choice and autonomy" over their care, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The proposals aim to ensure powers under the 40-year-old Act are used in the least restrictive way, and bring parity between mental and physical health services.

They will also aim to better meet the needs of people with learning disabilities and autism, and prisoners with serious mental illness.

Read more: ‘No preparation’ for post-Covid mental health trauma, Ruby Wax tells LBC

The Government is proposing to introduce "advance choice documents" so people can express their care preferences before falling ill, and implement the right for a patient to nominate a person to look after their interests.

The DHSC said decisive action is needed to tackle racial disparities, with black people more than four times more likely to be detained under the Act and more than 10 times more likely to receive a Community Treatment Order.

The proposed reforms also aim to address concerns about people with learning disabilities and autism detained in mental health hospitals.

The Government says it wants to give people suffering from mental health crises fairer support
The Government says it wants to give people suffering from mental health crises fairer support. Picture: PA Images

They have been put forward in recognition that a mental health inpatient setting is often not the best place to meet the needs of these people, the Government said.

Neither conditions should be considered as justification for detaining someone under the Act; instead, people with learning disabilities or autism should only be detained if they have a co-occurring mental illness.

The Government will also consult on how to improve access to community-based mental health support, including crisis care, to prevent avoidable detentions.

Read more: Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "These reforms will rightly see people not just as patients, but as individuals, with rights, preferences, and expertise, who are able to rely on a system which supports them and only intervenes proportionately, and which has their health and wellbeing as its centre.

"This is a significant moment in how we support those with serious mental health issues, which will give people more autonomy over their care and will tackle disparities for all who access services, in particular for people from minority ethnic backgrounds."

A 28-day time limit is being proposed to speed up the transfer of prisoners with serious mental health illnesses to hospital, ending unnecessary delays and ensuring they get timely, appropriate treatment.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced sweeping reforms to mental health care
Health secretary Matt Hancock announced sweeping reforms to mental health care. Picture: PA Images

The Government also wants to end the "outdated practice" of using prisons as "places of safety" for defendants, with plans for judges to work with medical professionals to ensure they are taken directly to a healthcare setting from court.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland backed the plans, saying that prisons "should be places where offenders are punished and rehabilitated" and "not a holding pen for people whose primary issue is their mental health".

Claire Murdoch, mental health director for NHS England, said: "The proposed reforms are a welcome step towards ensuring that people with mental health needs, a learning disability or autism, remain at the centre of decisions about their care, and that longstanding inequalities in experience and outcomes are addressed."

Sarah Hughes, chief executive at the Centre for Mental Health, said the need to modernise the Act "could not be clearer".

She added: "Every year, the number of people who are sectioned grows. While we know this can save lives, the use of coercion can also cause lasting trauma and distress.

"And we have known for too long that black people are subjected to much higher levels of coercion at every stage of the system. It is time for this to change."

Consultations on areas that require legislation will run until early spring, and a draft Mental Health Bill will be shared next year.

Latest News

See more Latest News

An electronic sign advises travellers to wear face masks and practice social distancing while passing through the main terminal of Denver International Airport

US will require all arriving passengers to get Covid-19 test

Around 9,000 children died at mother and baby homes in Ireland

Shocking investigation finds 9,000 children died at mother and baby homes in Ireland
Trump

Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol riot during visit to Texas
Trump

Trump visits US-Mexico border to promote wall project

Mohammed Islam, 53, passed away following a robbery in Stockport, on Monday

Boy, 14, charged with murder of restaurant owner who was hit with own car
Flint Water

Michigan plans to charge ex-governor Snyder in Flint water probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert

Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien comforts tearful mother who felt ashamed to complain about food parcels

James O'Brien comforts tearful mother who felt ashamed complaining about food parcels
James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels

James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London