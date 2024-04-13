Breaking News

Hundreds flee Sydney shopping centre after ‘multiple stabbings’ as police declare critical incident

13 April 2024, 08:02 | Updated: 13 April 2024, 08:23

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a shopping centre in Sydney after reports a man was shot and multiple people were stabbed.

Local media reported that gunshots could be heard inside Westfield mall at Bondi junction.

Police said a critical incident has been declared after a man was shot just before 4pm local time and multiple stabbings were reported.

Four people have died and multiple people have been injured, according to local media outlets.

Witnesses reported a man attacking shoppers at random before being shot by police.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: "A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.

"Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed."

Ambulances said they had responded to “reports of a male running around Westfield with a knife”.

The area has been evacuated, although some people remain trapped inside, according to reports.

Photos from the scene show ambulances and police vehicles outside the shopping centre.

Waverley Council said on X: "A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of male at Bondi Junction. Just before 4pm today, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed. People are urged to avoid the area."

More updates to follow

