Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'

15 April 2024, 12:29

Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney
Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The family of a man who killed six people in a stabbing frenzy in Sydney say that he may have targeted women because he wanted a girlfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cauchi's father Andrew Cauchi said he was "heartbroken" and "very sorry" for his son's six victims in the Westfield shopping centre attack in Bondi, five of whom were women.

Speaking outside his home, Cauchi said he had made himself "a servant" to his 40-year-old schizophrenic son when he learned he was mentally ill.

He added: "He's my son. And I'm loving a monster - to you, he's a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy."

Mr Cauchi said his son, who was shot dead after the attack, may have attacked women because "he wanted a girlfriend".

The knifeman who killed six people in a rampage at a Sydney shopping centre has been named as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi.
The knifeman who killed six people in a rampage at a Sydney shopping centre has been named as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Picture: Facebook

He added: "He's got no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain."

Police have said that it is "obvious" that Cauchi was targeting women.

Cauchi's mother Lisa said: "This is a parents' absolute nightmare, when they have a child with mental illness, that something like this could happen.

"And my heart goes out to the people our son has hurt. If he was in his right mind, he would be absolutely devastated at what he's done.

Read more: Pictured: Sydney knifeman, 40, who killed six people before being shot dead by brave policewoman

Read more: Pictured: Mother, 38, killed defending her baby from Sydney shopping centre massacre

Family say woman killed protecting baby in Sydney attack was a ‘beautiful human’

"But he obviously was not in his right mind. He's somehow, had been triggered into a psychosis and he'd lost touch with reality."

It comes after the sixth victim in the attack was named as Yixuan Cheng, a 25-year-old economics student from China at the University of Sydney.

The other five victims were named earlier as Dawn Singleton, 25, Ashlee Good, 38, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Faraz Tahir.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said: "It's obvious to me, it's obvious to detectives that seems to be an area of interest that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men.

"Five of the deceased are women and the majority of victims in hospital are also women."

Ashlee Good was named as one of the victims, who as attacked protecting her baby.
Ashlee Good was named as one of the victims, who as attacked protecting her baby. Picture: Supplied

Cauchi, a surfer and English tutor from Queensland, was killed by officer Amy Scott after he raised a knife towards her.

Ms Singleton, a Communications graduate from the University of Technology Sydney, was the daughter of well-known entrepreneur John Singleton.

Ms Good was attacked by Cauchi while trying to save her nine-month-old baby but tragically died later in hospital.

Dawn Singleton was also named as a victim.
Dawn Singleton was also named as a victim. Picture: LinkedIn

Her family said in a statement on Sunday: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

"We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl."

Security guard Faraz Tahir was named as victim.
Security guard Faraz Tahir was named as victim. Picture: Facebook

Ms Young worked as an architect in Sydney, Ms Darchia was an artist, and Mr Tahir was a security guard at the shopping centre.

The Australian Pakistani National Association paid tribute to Mr Tahir as “courageous” on social media.

Cauchi was already known to police in New South Wales and Queensland before the attack for mental-health-related matters.

Mum-of-two Jade Young worked as an architect in Sydney.
Mum-of-two Jade Young worked as an architect in Sydney. Picture: NSW Police

Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said following the incident that Cauchi was “very clearly” suffering from mental health issues.

Mr Cooke said: “We know that shortly after coming to Sydney, he took possession of a storage facility that has been identified.

“We are continuing to work through the profiling of the offender but very clearly to us at this stage it would appear that this is related to the mental health of the individual involved.”

Cauchi's family earlier issued a statement via Queensland Police as they said his actions were “truly horrific” and confirmed he had a long history of suffering with his mental health.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated by the traumatic events that occurred in Sydney yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time.

“Joel's actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened. He has battled with mental health issues since he was a teenager.

“We are in contact with both the New South Wales Police Force and Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping alright.”

Pikria Darchia was named as the fifth victim.
Pikria Darchia was named as the fifth victim. Picture: NSW Police

The family of Ms Good also provided an update on her baby who had to be operated on following the attack.

They said in a statement on Sunday: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children's Hospital.

"To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not - words cannot express our gratitude."

Inspector Scott was praised for her courageous behaviour on Saturday.

She was the first responder on the scene during the attack and shot Cauchi dead after he threatened her with a knife.

Members of the public have since visited the area to pay tribute with flowers to those who lost their lives or have been affected by the attack.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Collapsed bridge

FBI ‘opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse’

Australian police car

Man arrested after reported stabbing at church in Sydney

An empty section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey when it was closed in March for construction

Drivers warned as seven-mile stretch of M25 to close for an entire weekend

Exclusive
Liz Truss 'bugged' Boris Johnson while had Covid

Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid

Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

Refugees in Gaza

Israeli military warns Palestinians not to return to war-torn northern Gaza

Exclusive
The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC

Pakistan flooding

Lightning and rains kill 36 people in Pakistan

The attacked was captured on video

Sydney rocked by second mass stabbing in days as knifeman attacks bishop and worshippers in church

Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore’s prime minister will step down on May 15

Winds are set to batter parts of the UK

‘Mini-tornado’ hits UK city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 55mph

Newly qualified drivers should be banned from carrying passengers, the AA says

New drivers should be banned from having passengers, AA says

Donald Trump

Trump’s history-making hush money trial to begin with jury selection

River Seine

Macron says Olympic ceremony on Seine could be scrapped if security risk is high

Police were called to the Victoria Road area on Friday night

15-year-old boy arrested and charged after death of 70-year-old man

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three people have died and two others injured in the crash at Staples Corner. There were long delays in the area this morning (R)

Three men dead and two injured after horror car crash at London retail park

David Cameron tells LBC using RAF jets to shoot down Russian drones over Ukraine would lead to a 'dangerous escalation' in the conflict.

Nick Ferrari puts David Cameron on the spot: 'Why can't the RAF shoot down drones over Ukraine like they do Israel?'
A man carries a bike through floodwater

58 killed by flooding over two weeks in Tanzania

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford makes clever business move that could earn him even more money
The family moved from Bedfordshire to Portugal in 2016

British family who moved to Portugal return to UK after locals 'killed their pets' and sent them death threats
Ukrainian soldiers

More civilians die in Ukraine as analysts warn over US aid delays

Lord Cameron has described Iran’s strike on Israel as a “double defeat”

Lord Cameron urges Israel to ‘take the win,' don't retaliate and focus on defeating Hamas after Iran’s ‘double defeat’
Rishi Sunak Welcomes Rwandan President Paul Kagame To Downing Street

Sunak wants to deport migrants to Armenia, Costa Rica and Botswana in a bid to replicate Rwanda scheme
Brits are up in arms over the new daily charge

'They would be begging us to come back': Brits vow to ‘boycott Spain’ over new £97 daily rule
Indonesia Landslide

Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit