Taliban 'shoot dead pregnant policewoman in front of husband and children'

5 September 2021, 21:22

Banu Negar is said to have been shot dead by the Taliban, according to local reports
Banu Negar is said to have been shot dead by the Taliban, according to local reports. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

The Taliban have reportedly shot dead a pregnant policewoman in front of her family in a door-to-door execution.

The woman, named locally as Banu Negar, is understood to have been killed in front of her husband and children at the family home in Firozkoh, central Ghor province.

However the Taliban militant group's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujaheed has denied they were involved.

He said: “We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing.”

Local news outlets said the Taliban was behind the killing. She was six months pregnant when she was shot.

Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary and local media reported Ms Negar’s killing as being at the hands of the Taliban.

The Taliban spokesman said her death may have been due to “personal enmity or something else.”

He added that there is an amnesty for anyone involved in the previous administration.

