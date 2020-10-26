Talks on post-Brexit trade deal continue as Barnier stays in London

26 October 2020, 06:42

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks to a meeting in London on Friday
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks to a meeting in London on Friday. Picture: PA

Talks between Britain and the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal are continuing in London after Michel Barnier delayed his return to Brussels.

The EU's chief negotiator is expected to remain in the UK until Wednesday to carry on intensive discussions with his British counterpart Lord Frost.

Mr Barnier originally arrived in London on Thursday to resume the stalled negotiations and had been expected to return on Sunday ahead of the talks switching this week to the Belgian capital.

Read more: Business groups say cost of everyday items 'could soar' under no-deal Brexit

Read more: EU criminals could be barred from entering the UK post-Brexit

The decision to stay in London was thought, at least in part, to be related to soaring coronavirus infection rates in Brussels.

Nevertheless Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the move was a "very good sign" that the talks were progressing.

"I think there is a good chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understand that it is for them to move as well," he said.

Time is running short if there is to be an agreement before the Brexit transition period comes to a close at the end of the year.

The UK and the EU had previously said they would need to get a deal by mid-October if it was to be implemented in time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if there is no agreement, Britain will start trading with the bloc on "Australian terms" - shorthand for World Trade Organisation rules.

However the prospect of the imposition of tariffs and quotas has alarmed many businesses already reeling from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The main obstacles to a deal remain fishing rights, so-called "level playing field" rules to ensure fair competition and governance arrangements for any agreement.

On Sunday, a major UK business group warned import costs for everyday items could rise by around a third in the event of a no-deal Brexit, making the household shopping basket "much more expensive."

The cost of moving goods could also rise due to tariffs, and restrictions to the number of lorry access permits available to enter the EU could put businesses across the country at risk, Logistics UK said.

David Wells, chief executive of the organisation previously known as the Freight Transport Association, urged the Government to keep working towards a deal, saying a no-deal scenario could drive inflation up as a result of the rise in prices for imported goods.

In a letter to the Sunday Times, he said: "Everyday household items we import will become more expensive under World Trade Organisation tariffs, some by 30% or more.

"This will make the household shopping basket much more expensive, particularly in the early part of 2021 when we rely on imports for much of our fresh food."

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove has acknowledged that leaving the transition period without a trade deal would cause "some turbulence".

In his letter, Mr Wells added: "The actual cost of moving goods will also increase, if new vehicles, parts and tyres are also subject to tariffs.

"This is more than 'turbulence', as suggested by Mr Gove last week, and logistics businesses, operating on 2% margins, cannot afford to take on these costs."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

BidenTrump (2)

Donald Trump and Joe Biden enter final full week of campaigning
Supreme Court Barrett

US Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation for Supreme Court
Leopoldo Lopez

Venezuelan opposition leader joins family in Spain after fleeing Caracas
The former BBC TV presenter and Grandstand star Frank Bough has died

Frank Bough: Former Grandstand and LBC presenter dies aged 87
Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory greets churchgoers at St Mathews Cathedral

Pope names first black American cardinal

A protester draped in an old Belarusian national flag stands in front of a police line

Protesters demand resignation of Belarus leader amid threat of strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"

Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"
Infuriated caller brands Welsh lockdown 'sinister'

Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears
Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice

Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice
Political decisions impeded UK's pandemic preparedness, former National Security Adviser hints

Political decisions impeded UK's pandemic preparedness, former National Security Adviser hints
Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK

Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK
Alastair Campbell: Government must 'get on top of' mental health to dodge crisis

Alastair Campbell: Government must 'get on top of' mental health to dodge crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London