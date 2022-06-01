Tartan blanket and £200 bottle of whisky among Scottish gifts to Queen marking Jubilee

1 June 2022, 17:13

Nicola Sturgeon is due to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London
Nicola Sturgeon is due to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

The Queen is to be presented with two iconic Scottish gifts to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - a £235 bottle of whisky and a tartan blanket.

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed that a limited edition bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky, with a special design to celebrate the beauty of Scotland’s plants and wildlife, and a throw made from the tartan commissioned in honour of the three bridges across the Forth, will be presented on behalf of Scots.

The First Minister also told MSPs that a "Jubilee Wood" of 70 native trees will be planted in Holyrood Park, within sight of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to mark the occasion.

Ms Sturgeon said it was an "historically appropriate gesture" as the Queen’s first duty in Scotland following her accession to the throne had been to plant a cherry tree that still stands by the entrance to the Canongate Kirk - where her grand-daughter Zara Phillips was married in 2011.

It is also expected that wild flowers will be planted beneath the trees by primary and nursery school children.

She said: "This initiative will enhance the part of our capital city that the Queen knows and loves. It is also historically apt. It is hoped that the trees planted this year for her Platinum Jubilee will still be standing and flourishing 70 years from now, and indeed for many years after that, they will be an enduring and fitting reminder of a unique occasion in history and an expression of the regard and affection in which the Queen is held by so many across our nation."

Describing the Queen as a "very good friend to our parliament", the First Minister said that at every public event in Scotland "it was very obvious just how much public affection there is for her, and also was for the Duke of Edinburgh, who's loss last year will, I'm sure, be very keenly felt by her over the coming days."

She also said it was |one of the great privileges of being First Minister" to have private conversations with the Queen.

'These are, of course, rightly confidential, but it's fair to say that the opportunity to talk with her and to benefit from her knowledge, wisdom, and a unique perspective on modern history has been an experience that I deeply value and will always cherish."

Acknowledging that not all Scots support the royal family, she added: 'There are and always have been different views in our country, indeed in this chamber, about the institution of monarchy, and the democratic right to express those views is always to be celebrated.

"But the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee is not just about an institution. It is above all about the life and service of an extraordinary woman, someone who had no more choice than any of us do about the circumstances into which she was born, but who has given a lifetime of dedicated service, and we should all pay tribute to that.

"So it's absolutely right that we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth let us congratulate her warmly on a rain of unprecedented length. And let us acknowledge with deep gratitude and respect her dedication to duty."

The bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Rare Side of Scotland whisky to be presented to the Queen is designed by Timorous Beasties, incorporating the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights), three of Scotland’s rare large birds – the majestic white-tailed eagle, the curlew and the rapid eider duck, as well as two of Scotland’s smallest rare wonders: the narrow-bordered bee hawk-moth, and Scotland’s smallest butterfly – the Small Blue. Floral depictions of machair, saxifrage and mountain havens complete the scene.

The gifts will be presented when Nicola Sturgeon visits London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday and the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to arrive in UK today for Platinum Jubilee

Breaking
Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday

Police hunt 'dangerous' escaped sex offender who 'charms his way into victims' homes'

Britain is set for a weekend of two halves in terms of the weather

Sunshine and 23C to kick off Jubilee weekend before thunder storms hit later on

Firefighters are warning cuts will affect their ability to tackle blazes

Firefghters warn of danger to public as budget cuts bite

Steve Rigley says he’s looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

LBC Views: The Queen deserves a great Jubilee party - thank you for inviting all of us

An orange mushroom cloud has been filmed rising over Azot fertiliser factory in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Toxic cloud billows over eastern Ukraine town after Russians 'hit nitric acid store'

Boris Johnson said it would not be “responsible right now" to quit as PM

Irresponsible to quit now over Partygate, says PM as he denies being ‘habitual liar’

The four people attending the Sarah Everard vigil on March 13 last year

Four people who attended Sarah Everard vigil charged with 'breaking covid rules'

A total of 16 London bus routes are set to be axed

Sixteen London bus routes set to be axed in TfL's biggest network cut in decades

A dying girl's last holiday was cancelled by TUI

Terminally ill girl 'devastated' after final family holiday axed in flight chaos

Kurt Zouma arrives at court as a crowd, including someone dressed as a cat, gathers outside

West Ham star Kurt Zouma sentenced to community service for 'reprehensible' cat kicking

Exclusive
Jamie Carragher spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jamie Carragher blasts 'cover-up' in wake of chaos at Champions League final

Exclusive
Lord Stevens warned Nick Ferrari the Met was in crisis

Met in 'crisis': Move on from Partygate and make streets safer, ex-commissioner urges

Public don't want 'Westminster naval-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group revealed it has bought online fashion retailer Missguided out of administration

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley rescues fast fashion firm Missguided in £20m deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iris-T missile

West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia

The horse gifted to the Queen

France to give Queen Republican Guard horse for her Platinum Jubilee
Texas School Shooting

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

US President Joe Biden

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Political leader of The Red-Green Alliance Mai Villadsen hands out flyers during their NO campaign at Noerreport Station in Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark votes in referendum on EU defence amid Ukraine war

The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany

Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after ‘greenwashing’ raid
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following a funeral service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school shooting victims
The 387ft Motor Yacht A belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko is anchored in the port of Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Sanctioned Russian oligarch’s megayacht hides in a UAE creek

Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore, centre, and Eric Wheeler at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas wedding chapels told to stop using Elvis impersonators in ceremonies
Bill Cosby in 2018

Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest
'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest
Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London