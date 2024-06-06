Taylormania rises as pop superstar Taylor Swift set to kick off UK leg of record-breaking Eras Tour in Edinburgh

Edinburgh will be the opening show for the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Picture: Alamy/TaylorSwiftUpdates

By Flaminia Luck

Taylormania is rising as pop superstar Taylor Swift is to kick off the UK leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Friday night.

The singer-songwriter will start her series of shows at Edinburgh Murrayfield stadium on Friday, before heading for more shows in Liverpool, Cardiff and Wembley stadium.

She will play a total of 15 shows across the UK this summer.

The cities lucky enough to be included in the Eras Tour are definitely Ready For It and have given the music megastar a welcome beyond her Wildest Dreams.

Swift kicked off the European leg of her tour in Paris earlier last month.

Look what you do made us do! A 'The Tortured Poets Department' tram spotted in Edinburgh. Picture: X/Edinburgh Trams

Tens of thousands of fans have flooded into Scotland's capital city, ready for the first show.

Some Swifties have already started camping outside Murrayfield stadium ahead of the first show and to buy merchandise.

A number of trams in the Scottish capital have been given a special 'The Tortured Poets Department' covering, inspired by her latest album.

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo have been given friendship bracelets (worn by Swifties) and bagpipers delivered a stunning rendition of 'Love Story'.

Up in the highlands, Loch Tay has temporarily renamed Loch Tay Tay.

Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with bagpipe rendition of Love Story

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo have been given friendship bracelets. Picture: EdinburghZoo

Liverpool has promised the popstar a proper Scouse welcome by temporarily transforming into 'Taylor Town'.

The city has set up a series of art installations are to be placed across the centre each inspired by a different Taylor Swift era.

Locations such as Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock and the Metquarter will play host the art pieces which reflect the style and stories of each album.

As part of the build-up, a series of workshops, information stands and a free "Tay Day" at the University of Liverpool are being put on across the city.

Banners at St George's Hall spell out 'TAYLOR' in the colours of Taylor Swift's eras. Picture: Liverpool Vista

Organisers are keen to make the most of the her visit and to extend a huge welcome to fans descending on the city from surrounding areas and beyond.

Banners spelling out 'Taylor' have already been put up at the St George’s Hall.

A mural of Taylor Swift has also beein painted on the side of the Phoenix Hotel.

