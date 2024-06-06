Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire 'left out' as Gareth Southgate drops seven stars for England's Euro 2024 squad

6 June 2024, 16:41

Jack Grealish (l) and Harry Maguire (r) are set to miss out as Gareth Southgate names England's Euro 2024 squad
Jack Grealish (l) and Harry Maguire (r) are set to miss out as Gareth Southgate names England's Euro 2024 squad. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to confirm his final 26-man squad for the European Championship later today, with Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire the biggest names to miss out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There has been no official confirmation from the FA and Southgate has a press conference planned for 6pm tonight ahead of tomorrow's final pre-tournament friendly with Iceland at Wembley.

Southgate named an initial group of 33 players as he aimed to get a closer look at several individuals, some of whom have only just returned from injury but he can only take 26 players to Euro 2024 and must submit his final squad to UEFA tomorrow night at 11pm.

England Manager Gareth Southgate is set to name his Euro 2024 squad
England Manager Gareth Southgate is set to name his Euro 2024 squad. Picture: Alamy

It has been reported that Grealish, Maguire, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jarell Qaunsah, James Trafford and Jarrad Branthwaite are the seven players to miss out.

Grealish was said to be stunned by the news that he will not be part of the squad after making an impact as a substitute in the victory over Bosnia after linking up with England early.

Maguire will be devastated that he was not able to recover from a calf injury in time to make the 26-man squad.

Maguire said: "Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf.

Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

"For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

"Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."

In a post on social media, Maddison wrote of his disappointment, said: "devastated doesn't quite cut it."

He added: "I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt."

England start their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June, before games against Denmark on 20 June and Slovenia on 25 June.

ENGLAND'S EXPECTED SQUAD

Goalkeepers  Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders  Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders  Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards  Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

