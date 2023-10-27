Teacher, 24, faces jail for ‘sending explicit photos' to pupil, 16, and ‘inviting him over for sex while husband was away'

27 October 2023, 00:15 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 01:49

The 24-year-old teacher could be sent behind bars.
The 24-year-old teacher could be sent behind bars. Picture: Facebook/Maries County Sheriff

By Jenny Medlicott

A female teacher faces time behind bars after she allegedly sent nudes to a student and invited him over for sex while her husband was out of town.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rikki Lynn Laughlin, 24, allegedly sent the explicit photos to a boy at St. James High School in Missouri, according to the Maries County Sheriff's Department.

Laughlin faces six felony charges as she’s accused of pursuing the 16-year-old, sending him pornographic images and soliciting photos from him.

Exchanges between Laughlin and the pupil took place predominantly over Snapchat.

The 16-year-old reportedly told police that they had kissed and things had “progressed fast” after she first contacted him on Snapchat.

He also alleged she invited him over to her home for sex while her husband was out of town.

He said he made excuses not to go over to her house because he “did not feel comfortable”, according to the detective’s report.

Officials launched an investigation after receiving a tip from a detective about an inappropriate relationship at the school.

Rikki Lynn Laughlin allegedly sent explicit photos to a student.
Rikki Lynn Laughlin allegedly sent explicit photos to a student. Picture: Maries County Sheriff

Laughlin reportedly told the student to delete the images they had exchanged after pupils at the school had begun to talk, as she said she could go to jail for sharing the images and videos.

Police later interviewed Laughlin, who did not deny she had been speaking to the student over Snapchat, but did claim that he had initiated the conversation.

She said she had not been “aware” he was a minor until the day before the interview. The age of consent in Missouri is 17 years old.

She gave police permission to search through her phone, when the detective found a video similar to one that had been described by the 16-year-old.

Read more: Police urgently hunt convicted sex offender, 70, after woman found dead at his Somerset home

Read more: 'Why do people do this?': Girl, 10, shot in leg in gunman's rampage speaks of ordeal as 18 killed at Maine bowling alley

Laughlin said she had not be aware the student was underage.
Laughlin said she had not be aware the student was underage. Picture: Facebook

Laughlin was charged with possession of child porn, tampering with a victim, attempted statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, tampering with physical evidence and sexual trafficking of a child, as well as a misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic materials to minors, according to reports.

“The District takes these matters seriously and reported allegations to appropriate outside agencies, including law enforcement,” school district Superintendent Tim Webster said.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our students, and we do not tolerate any policy or law violations within our educational community.”

A court hearing has been set for November 20.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Pope leads prayers for world ‘in a dark hour’

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

Abercrombie & Fitch-Lawsuit

Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

The IDF has pummelled Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion, while the military vowed to expand its ground operations

Israel 'expands ground operations tonight' as world holds its breath for Gaza invasion

United States China

Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

Fighter plane image

Chinese fighter jet ‘was within 10ft of US B-52 bomber’ over South China Sea

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Air strike

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Confederate Monument Charlottesville

Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

Election 2024 Phillips

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

British sweets

Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters

The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends

Latest News

See more Latest News

Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting
FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding customers

More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages

'Bring them home': Hundreds of balloons released in London for each Hamas hostage as families demand safe return
Prior to the trial, Hunt was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask".

'Somerset Gimp' found guilty of leaping out at terrified women drivers and 'writhing on ground' late at night
Wang Yi and Antony Blinken

China’s top diplomat visits Washington to help stabilise ties

Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition.

The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

Demonstrator in street

Mothers, wives and children of Ukraine soldiers demand military service time cap

Jessica's funeral has been held in Chester

Heartbroken family holds funeral for 15-year-old Jessica Baker who died in coach crash on her way to school
Sajid Javid was taken to task over PPE

'Plastic, useless rubbish': Nurse confronts Sajid Javid over poor PPE that left her exposed to Covid and disabled
Police lights

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit