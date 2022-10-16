Schoolteacher 'sacked for misgendering trans pupil'

16 October 2022, 20:07

The unnamed teacher is now taking the school's governors to court
The unnamed teacher is now taking the school's governors to court. Picture: PA

By Adam Solomons

The unidentified ex-schoolteacher is now taking the school's governors to the High Court in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A teacher who lost her job after refusing to refer to a trans pupil by male pronouns or by their adopted male name is taking the school to court.

The unidentified teacher claims their former employer's "transgender affirming" policies could cause children harm.

She is being supported by the Christian legal centre.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the teacher claimed she is being silenced.

She said: "Schools are silencing teachers who disagree with the policy of simply accepting that if parents ask for a child to be treated as the opposite sex, they must go along with that.

"I believe teachers are being coerced into teaching children lies, and our freedom of speech is being stifled . . . These children are being supported by teachers and schools to believe that they are in the ‘wrong body’ — that their body does not match their gender identity."

Hunt meets Truss at Chequers hours after Chancellor insists PM 'still in charge'

Eleven Russian soldiers shot dead in attack on training base near Ukraine border

The parents of a year 4 pupil agreed with the West Midlands school headteacher that they would be referred to by a boy's name and male pronouns.

But the teacher insisted otherwise, writing to the headteacher that they would not respect the agreement.

Following that email, she says, she was dismissed and reported to the council.

The local council said: “We will not comment on a case that is subject to ongoing proceedings.

"Our priority is the welfare of every child educated in our school.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (centre) and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell describes Prince Andrew as a 'dear friend' in interview from prison

Paris have brought back lockdown measures to control the third wave

Body of 12-year-old girl found tied up in suitcase in French capital, baffling investigators

Tory MP for Reigate Crispin Blunt has reiterated his defence of his fellow Tory.

First Tory MPs call on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister, claiming 'the game is up'

Police said the main road past Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate will remain closed after a man's body was discovered

Three arrested after man's body found in woods following alleged kidnapping

Just Stop Oil vandalised an Aston Martin dealership on Park Lane

Eco activists Just Stop oil cover Aston Martin dealership with orange paint in latest London protest

Jeremy Bamber, pictured here in 2002, was jailed for life in 1986 for the murders of five members of his family at White House Farm in Essex

Killer Jeremy Bamber attempting to overturn murder conviction with 'new evidence' submitted

Joe Biden is against the idea of 'trickle-down economics' saying 'it doesn't work'

US president says UK economy turmoil was ‘predictable’ and cutting taxes for the rich ‘was a mistake’

Eleven Russian troops were shot dead. Pictured - Ukrainian troops searching an abandoned Russian stronghold

Eleven Russian soldiers shot dead in attack on training base near Ukraine border

Sir John Major was moved to issue a statement condemning the plot of The Crown

‘Damaging and malicious fiction’: Sir John Major attacks The Crown amid fears over King’s reputation

Jeremy Hunt said he wants to create "growth underpinned by stability"

Hunt meets Truss at Chequers hours after Chancellor insists PM 'still in charge'

Jeremy Hunt told LBC he thinks the PM will survive the next two weeks

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to delay the 1p cut to income tax as he admits mini-budget went “too far, too fast”

Labour MP Jess Phillips' stalker claimed the £100k prize on a scratchcard

Jess Phillips' jailed stalker wins £100,000 on scratch card as MP given ‘terror alert’ over concerns

Gunshots could be heard as the fire broke out in Iran's Evin Prison

Iran says four prisoners killed and 61 injured in deadly Evin prison fire after gunshots heard

Police said the main road past Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate will remain closed after a man's body was discovered

Police launch investigation after man's body found in Essex woodland

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK

Milking it: Animal Rebellion protestors pour milk across UK shop aisles as group say 'we don't have a choice'

A furious van driver was halted by Just Stop Oil protesters

Furious driver ‘taking wife to hospital’ berates Just Stop Oil protesters in east London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Kremlin blames Ukraine for rocket attack on Donetsk mayor’s office

Paris protest march

Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis

Fire damage at Evin Prison

Four inmates killed in blaze at Tehran prison

A fire-damaged building at Tehran's Evin Prison

Flames extinguished after nine injured in Iran prison blaze

Russia Ukraine War Musk

Elon Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China’s President Xi Jinping calls for military growth amid tension with US

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Blaze and shots reported at jail in Iran’s capital amid protests

China Party Congress

China’s President Xi Jinping signals continuity at Communist Party congress

Iran's supreme leader

Fire and gunshots reported at Evin Prison in Iranian capital amid protests

Composite image of Harrison Ford beside a bread sculpture

Use the dough; look – US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit