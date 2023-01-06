Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

6 January 2023, 22:18

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.
One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

A call was received about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School at around 2pm local time, and police responded "within minutes", Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

No students were injured in the incident, the force said in a statement.

The female teacher was taken to hospital in an unknown condition after suffering a gunshot wound, Mr Drew said.

"We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting.

Read more: 'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall

Read more: Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

"We had a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired," Mr Drew said in a press conference.

No students were injured in the incident, the force said in a statement just before 3pm.
No students were injured in the incident, the force said in a statement just before 3pm. . Picture: Google Maps

All of the pupils have since been moved to the gymnasium and are being reunited with their families.

"The main thing right now is we got all these kids safe and the number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families," Drew told journalists.

The person in custody has not been identified.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congress

McCarthy makes big gains for speaker role, but is still short

Charles was worried Meghan would steal the limelight, Harry has claimed.

Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

British novelist and playwright Hanif Kureishi has said he is in hospital and can't feel his arms or legs following a fall in Rome.

'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall

Kenya Gay Rights

One arrested over death of LGBT+ activist in Kenya

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway

Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes

Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army

Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him

Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty

Kenya Gay Rights

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

Exclusive
Harry said he killed 25 Taliban and his comments have been attacked by Lord Hutton

Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury

Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home

Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell

Two sisters and man who died in Perth hotel fire identified by police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Orthodox Christmas

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

The footballer was arrested in Dublin

Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase
Chad Foiled Coup Plot

Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilisation’ attempt

An emergency worker looks over a crashed helicopter following a collision near SeaWorld, on the Gold Coast, Australia

Boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Harry has been criticised over his memoir

'He's shed a lot of shame on the royal family': Brits slam Harry for 'airing dirty laundry' in public
Kevin McCarthy leaves the House floor after the House voted to adjourn for the evening

McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight

Violence has broken out across Sinaloa

Mexican city descends into brutal drug war as security forces fight cartel over El Chapo's son's capture
Diana is buried on the Althorp estate

Meghan Markle put her palms on Princess Diana's grave and asked for 'clarity and guidance'

A firefighter passes by the dead body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

A view of the scene after a construction crane fell on to the Melhustorget shopping centre in Melhus, Norway

One person dead as crane falls on to shopping centre in Norway during high winds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit