Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

A call was received about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School at around 2pm local time, and police responded "within minutes", Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

No students were injured in the incident, the force said in a statement.

The female teacher was taken to hospital in an unknown condition after suffering a gunshot wound, Mr Drew said.

"We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting.

Read more: 'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall

Read more: Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

"We had a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired," Mr Drew said in a press conference.

No students were injured in the incident, the force said in a statement just before 3pm. . Picture: Google Maps

All of the pupils have since been moved to the gymnasium and are being reunited with their families.

"The main thing right now is we got all these kids safe and the number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families," Drew told journalists.

The person in custody has not been identified.