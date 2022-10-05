Teachers facing jail after girl drowned on school trip in France ‘panicked’ when they noticed she was missing, court hears

5 October 2022, 15:18 | Updated: 5 October 2022, 16:13

Facing jail: Teachers Daisy Stathers, Steven Layne and Chantelle Lewis
Facing jail: Teachers Daisy Stathers, Steven Layne and Chantelle Lewis. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Three British teachers are facing possible jail terms after a schoolgirl, 12, drowned in a lake in France during a school trip in 2015.

Prosecutors in France want Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers to be jailed for the French equivalent of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of Jessica Lawson, 12, in July 2015.

The schoolgirl, from Wolfreton School in Willerby, near Hull, became trapped after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges.

A trial at the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle heard how Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers began to "panic" after noticing Jessica was missing, with both becoming emotional on the witness stand.

Jessica Lawson drowned on a school trip in 2015
Jessica Lawson drowned on a school trip in 2015. Picture: Facebook

Mr Layne said he thought the pontoon was a safety feature and saw no signs of distress when he looked at the lifeguard after it capsized.

A lawyer told the French court today that the teachers felt pain "similar" to her family.

The youngster's father, Tony Lawson, left the courtroom on Wednesday after hearing Stephane Babonneau, acting on behalf of Ms Stathers, make the claim about how the teachers felt after the incident.

Read more: Schoolboy,14 stabbed to death in Gateshead named as boy, 14 and girl, 13, still quizzed in murder probe

Ms Lewis was offered the chance to say something before the head of jurisdiction in Tulle adjourned proceedings, where the PE teacher said the pain is "different to what the family experiences".

Mr Layne and Ms Stathers declined to say anything when offered the opportunity.

Ms Lewis's legal representative, Florian Godest Le Gall, said the teachers' reaction times were the shortest possible, adding that dynamically monitoring children does not mean looking at one student "every microsecond".

Mr Godest Le Gall said the PE teacher "suffers under the weight of responsibility".

One of the lawyers acting on behalf of Mr Layne, Anis Harabi, said Jessica's death was an accident with no "culprits" - adding that his client should not be expected to be a "clairvoyant".

Mr Harabi said Mr Layne did not think it was dangerous because the swimming zone was "supervised".

Mr Layne's other lawyer, Dominique Tricaud, said the teachers acted "simultaneously" when they realised Jessica was missing and that the trio were surveying "tirelessly".

On Tuesday, French prosecutor Myriam Soria recommended Mr Layne, Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers, as well as lifeguard Leo Lemaire, be jailed for three years for their alleged part in the schoolgirl's death.

Ms Soria also advised Ms Waguette that the local authority in the town of Liginiac should be fined 45,000 euro.

The youngster's mother, Brenda Lawson, told the court she expected the teachers from Wolfreton School in Willerby, near Hull, to have "respect and integrity" during the trial.

Jessica's parents, who have followed proceedings through an interpreter, are set to find out whether their daughter's teachers are guilty on Wednesday.

