Pictured: Schoolboy,14 stabbed to death in Gateshead named as boy, 14 and girl, 13, still quizzed in murder probe

5 October 2022, 12:13 | Updated: 5 October 2022, 12:29

Tomasz Oleszak and the scene of the investigation in Gateshead
Tomasz Oleszak and the scene of the investigation in Gateshead. Picture: LBC and Northumbria Police

By Fran Way

A 14-year-old boy who died after a suspected assault in Gateshead has been named by police as Tomasz Oleszak.

Police found the teenager with injuries ‘consistent with having been caused by a bladed article’ shortly after 8pm on Monday in the Aycliffe Crescent area.

He died in hospital shortly after and officers launched a murder investigation.

Tomasz Oleszak
Tomasz Oleszak. Picture: Northumbria Police

A boy who is the same age is currently being questioned by police on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile a 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remains in custody.

Police have now warned people not to post any speculation on social media, as it could ‘really disrupt’ the investigation.

The investigation continues in Gateshead
The investigation continues in Gateshead. Picture: LBC

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: “Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family utterly devastated.

“Their grief is unimaginable and they are in the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is very much ongoing and I want to thank the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their support.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we do recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wider community.

“When they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

READ MORE:Police promise to attend 'every home burglary' in England and Wales

READ MORE: Cabinet minister accused of sexually assaulting female aide as fresh allegation rocks Parliament

She added: “Officers will remain in the area over the coming days and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.

“Once again, I want to reiterate my plea to the public not to speculate on details of the investigation.

“What might seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police online or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995

