Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes after voting for industrial action

16 January 2023, 17:06

By Chris Samuel

Teachers have voted to join the mass public sector strikes, with over 250,000 in England and Wales who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) set to walkout.

Turnout for the ballot was over 50 percent, with "almost all" teachers voting in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay, HuffPost UK reported, with nine out of 10 backing strike action.

The NEU organised a ballot of around 300,000 members demanding a "fully funded, above-inflation pay rise".

Seven days of strikes in February and March have been declared by the union, but it has said that any school will only be affected by four of the days.

The first day of walkouts will be on February 1 with over 23,000 schools in England and Wales expected to be affected.

The NEU said in a statement: "The ballot is a result of failure by the secretary of state in England and the employers in Wales to ensure enough money is available to pay a fully-funded increase in pay for teachers which at least matches inflation, and which begins to restore lost pay."

Support staff in schools in Wales are also set to go walkout over pay after 88 percent of members balloted voted in favour of striking, with a turnout of 51 percent.

But support staff in schools and sixth-form colleges in England won't be striking, after falling short of the legal threshold needed for industrial action.

The government still insists pay demands are unaffordable and says it believes wage increases should be decided by pay review bodies.

Earlier, ahead of the results of the the ballot, the PM's official spokesperson said: "We would continue to call on teachers not to strike given we know what substantial damage was caused to children's education during the pandemic and it's certainly not something we want to see repeated.

"We would hope they would continue to discuss with us their concerns rather than withdraw education from children," he added.

