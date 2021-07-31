Team GB storm to Gold and break world record in mixed 4x100 medley relay

31 July 2021, 07:55 | Updated: 31 July 2021, 08:09

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson celebrate their gold medal
Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson celebrate their gold medal. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Team GB's gold medal success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has continued, with Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin coming home ahead of China and Australia.

It was Peaty's second gold, having won the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week, while the country has seven medals at the Aquatics Centre.

Team GB is currently sixth in the overall medals standings with 8 golds, 9 silver and 10 bronze.

Adam Peaty's girlfriend Eirianedd Munro posted footage of the British celebrations onto her Instagram story with the caption: "I'm in tears! What an incredible race. So proud!!!"

Other members of Peaty's family congratulated the swimmers who came home in 3:37.58, more than a second ahead of the field.

Grandmother Mavis tweeted: "What a race well done" while mother Caroline added: "Wow, wow, wow congratulations".

Earlier in the week Andy Guy, brother of James, spoke of his pride at the "best team swimmer ever" after James dropped his 100m butterfly to concentrate on the mixed medley relay.

After the race, he posted: "We did it Olympic gold medal & world record !! What a team .."

It was the second team medal for Great Britain in the early hours of Saturday after Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee helped Team GB to first place in the mixed triathlon relay.

For Brownlee, it was the only colour of medal missing from his collection having won silver and bronze in the triathlon at the last two Games.

Darryl Taylor, father of Taylor-Brown and a former middle-distance runner for England, posted a picture on Instagram of the team welcoming Yee over the line captioned "What a race by team GB".

The win means GB finished top of the medal table for the triathlon, with their gold in the team and two silvers in the men's and women's races for Yee and Taylor-Brown respectively.

Alistair Brownlee, brother of Jonny, won golds at the London and Rio Games in the triathlon and posted a picture of the quartet with their medals to his Instagram story.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simone Biles will not compete in the vault or uneven bars finals

Simone Biles withdraws from two more gymnastics finals in Tokyo
People line up to dine at a restaurant that has painted its walls to support the frontline workers in Toronto, Canada (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Canada warns of fourth wave of coronavirus by end of summer

A young mother of five children shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home (Adrienne Surprenant/PA)

UN says hunger will rise in 23 global hotspots in next three months
Storm Evert is continuing to batter the south east of England, with some coastal areas particularly vulnerable

Storm Evert: Two women seriously injured by falling tree at party in Suffolk
A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)

Proof of jabs and mask required for audience members when Broadway reopens
The first flight carrying doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries departed from the UK on Friday

UK begins delivery of 9m Covid-19 vaccines overseas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paramedic: Pregnant women would get jabbed 'in a heartbeat' if they saw frontline

Paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab
James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules, says employment lawyer

Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules amid 'discrimination' concerns
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister defends France's amber plus status amid row over travel curbs
'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London