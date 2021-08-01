Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes disqualified as Italy takes gold in 100m final

Zharnel Hughes is disqualified from the Men's 100 metres. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

There was disappointment for Team GB in the 100m final in Tokyo today as sprinter Zharnel Hughes was disqualified, with Italy going on to win the gold medal.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a surprise win in the men's 100 metres final with Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes disqualified for a false start.

Zharnel issued a statement after the race: "I’m just sad that my calf cramped on me. When I went up on the set position. It was so severe that I just couldn’t stay in my blocks so I ended up moving. I was ready, I was so ready.

"It just happened. I was fine, warm up and everything was ok, and as I went up on set the calf went. I just couldn’t stay there. Why here man, why here?

"I have to try think of something positive and refocus for the 4x100m with the guys because I play a major role in the team and I need to be there. I’m really heartbroken right now. Wrong time and wrong place."

Jacobs came home in a time of 9.8 seconds, edging out Fred Kerley of the United States by 0.04secs.

Canada's Andre De Grasse collected a second successive bronze in the event, having also finished third at Rio 2016.

However there was far better news for Team GB elsewhere in the competition with Max Whitlock's successful defence of his Olympic pommel horse title making it a doubly golden Sunday in Japan.

The 28-year-old gymnast from Hertfordshire became a six-time Olympic medallist as his young daughter watched on from home.

Whitlock topped the podium after former cook Charlotte Worthington secured gold for Team GB in the BMX freestyle earlier in the day.

Sunday's successes brings Team GB's medal tally so far in the Tokyo games to 32, with 10 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Whitlock's victory, tweeting: "Congratulations @maxwhitlock1! Another fantastic result for @TeamGB.

A pommel gold medallist at the Rio games in 2016, Whitlock has since married his childhood sweetheart Leah and welcomed now two-year-old Willow into the world.

Shortly before his victorious performance in Japan, his wife shared a photo on Twitter of their daughter sitting alongside her cousins ready to watch her father compete on TV.

She later tweeted after her husband's win: "We are so unbelievably proud of you @maxwhitlock1

"You did the most amazing routine going up first and under so much pressure and you went for it. Just amazing. We can't wait to see you! We love you so much!!"

Whitlock, who threw down an early gauntlet to his competitors by going first on the pommel, said he felt "absolutely lost for words" and "completely overwhelmed" after his win.