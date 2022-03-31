Breaking News

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in 2021.

The 54-year-old was charged in relation to an incident in Cheshire in September last year, a Cheshire Police spokesman said.

The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.

The force said in a statement: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman.​

"The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.

"The charge relate to an incident that occurred in Cheshire in September 2021."

Hankey won the championships for the second time in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Hankey, from Stoke-on-Trent, has since been released on bail and will appear before Warrington Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 6 April.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and was a two-time winner of the darts competition in 2000 and 2009.

The champion was also a runner up in the 2001 world championships and 2004 Finder Darts Masters.

He won the British Open in 2010 as well as the England Open three times in 2003, 2007 and 2009.

He nicknamed himself 'The Count' and dressed up as a vampire for tournaments.

Hankey's last appearance was in the championship in 2016.

In December last year, it was announced Hankey was withdrawing from the World Seniors Darts Championship, held in February.